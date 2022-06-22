Final Vendetta, analysis and opinions of the game for PC, PS4, PS5 and Nintendo Switch

Lovers of beat’em up are in luck. After a drought that seemed to have buried an entire genre, developers from all over the world are encouraged to make new productions a reality that guarantee the survival of the self against the neighborhood. What does the latest title in the genre bring? We tell you about it in the analysis of Final Vendetta.

Claire picks up the phone and a voice gives her surprising news: her sister has been kidnapped by Syndic8, the most rogue group of thugs in all of London. Will they call Scotland Yard and let the authorities handle the case? Not at all: Claire, an expert in martial arts, and her friends Duke and Miller, a boxer and a former wrestling fighter, will take justice into their own hands throughout six levels that run through the suburbs of the British capital more than five times in Final Vendetta. Are you ready for the challenge?

It seems that I have become classic with the synopsis of the analysis, but no more classic than the game itself. Without wanting to be redundant, you already know that if something buried the beat’em up genre, it was the inevitable leap from the arcade genre to consoles, without finding a place to prosper and in which to bring the benefits of the self against the neighborhood to home systems. Final Vendetta has become a bullfighter and has challenged fans of the genre: Do you want the game to be long? How about a challenge with no continues? It is something that, in fact, many fans asked the developers, but once the wish coincided, is it what we really wanted? On the one hand, (and particularly, in my case) certainly, yes. On the other, there are certainly elements that they could have been higher than they have been. But there is no doubt that Final Vendetta is a major challenge for the roosters of the mamporro and an interesting option that you should not miss although not everything shines in its staging.

Beaten on Tower Bridge

I don’t have many complaints in the gameplay of Final Vendetta. Throughout its six levels and three protagonists, the player can train alone or accompanied by three very different fighters that offer the classic scheme of strength, speed and balance. What is certain is that its developers have not wanted to be inspired by the most contemporary successes of other games with which it shares ideas, so its vision is much more traditional. It is often said of many beat’em up titles, but it is not always true: it could be in an arcade from the first half of the 90s. Final Vendetta could be in those arcades for better and for worse.

Being very passable in its mechanics, the software has an imposing identity problemFor good because a very interesting game system has been created that, without being protected by the modern canons of beat’em up, it is very functional and enjoyable. The ability of the protagonists to raise the rivals to execute combos while they fall provides a very interesting window of cakes to which to combine movements in the run and harder blows that will lower the rival’s life in an amazing way. There are defensive movements such as dodges or blocks, the former being more useful than the latter. Although there are three or four sections in which the scenario can kill you and they are quite annoying because they do not offer a sufficiently clear warning of what is coming, they are anecdotal. It all seems pretty good, doesn’t it? What’s wrong with it?

Being very passable in its mechanics, the software has an imposing identity problem. Neither their protagonists, enemies, final bosses or scenarios have a hint of charisma that makes them memorable for a player who has not stopped playing great proposals in recent times. In fact, the abuse of the color palette changes between the enemies reaches disturbing moments when the developers decide to place four fighters in the same room who only change the color of their clothes and hair. Too repetitive, little work on its staging And little is taken advantage of its great location: you’ll know you’re in London from a screen on Tower Bridge, nothing more.

Pies against Syndic8

But there are times at the controls of the tour de force that is Final Vendetta that I wonder if those problems that I highlight in the review they are not part of an aesthetic and artistic decision to resemble the beat’em ups of half table that took over the arcades of the 90s. However, that there is a doubt between parody and aesthetic decision makes me think that Bitmap Bureau, its creators, have preferred the latter to the former to save some time. Is the experience loaded? Not at all, because in the playable it ends up being a successful experience, fun and challenging enough that you want to spend hours on it until you finish its six challenges.

Musically, it sins the same as in the general design, music that doesn’t stain but doesn’t clean either, you won’t turn off the console on which you play Final Vendetta humming any of its songs. Nor is it left over from extra modes: a boss rush in which we will face all the enemies in one sitting and a training mode are the only alternative options to access once we finish the game. It’s not that the story is important in a beat’em up, but it could have looked a little better in its ending and its presentation, with static images that are not a great reward once the adventure is over.

His commitment to being too traditional could have been somewhat more inefficientExplained everything like this, it does not seem that Final Vendetta is a great video game, right? I’m not actually saying that: That its developers, despite the obvious problems it has, have managed to make players want to finish the game with a single credit confirms that the production is not even close to being qualified as a bad title. Of course, its commitment to being too traditional may have been somewhat more inefficient than its developers surely expected, a circumstance that could set back some players who in 2022 have the right to expect something more in a genre that has proven to be very much alive in the last times.