Finally, Carlos III agreed to allow Prince Harry to dress in military uniform at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

At the request of King Charles, Princes William and Harry will wear military uniform for Queen Elizabeth II’s vigil next Saturday night.

Prince Harry has been seen wearing only a suit during public events since his grandmother’s death.

This is because Harry and Meghan Markle (wife) were stripped of their titles after they resigned their royal duties and left the United Kingdom for California (USA).

For this reason, initially Prince Harry He has been banned from wearing his military uniform and would have to appear in civilian clothes at all public events honoring Elizabeth II.

“Prince Harry will wear a suit during events in honor of his grandmother”A spokesman for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had said on Tuesday.

“Your decade of military service is not determined by the uniform you wear and we respectfully ask that the focus remain on the life and legacy of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II,” the couple’s spokesperson added.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex

“I understand that, unlike Prince Andrew, Prince Harry will not be allowed to wear a uniform at the final vigil in Westminster Hall. Without a doubt, a serious blow for the Duke of Sussex,” tweeted Meghan Markle’s friend and favorite journalist, Omid Scobie.

This decision changed completely this Friday when the BBC of London announced the king’s will that his two sons wear their respective military uniforms for the vigil in tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.

This means that the vigil will be the first time Prince Harry has been seen in a military uniform since he stepped down as a royal in 2020.

The siblings will be joined by Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.

Queen Elizabeth II will remain in Westminster Hall until Monday, the day of her funeral.

Prince Harry, who served twice in Afghanistan as part of the British Army, now lives in California with his wife Meghan and their two children.

The king’s request now means Prince Harry will wear a military uniform for the vigil, in line with an exception already granted to the Duke of York.

Prince Andrew will be able to wear his own military uniform at a vigil watched by the queen’s children later on Friday, despite retiring from royal duties in 2019.

