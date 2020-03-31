Finally Some Good Netflix Renewal News: Locke And Key Will Be Back For Season 2

Specifically I’ve actually, actually loved the way in which the top key has been used on the Netflix collection. Locke & Key has been a very fascinating collection for Netflix, because it has a built-in fanbase and a variety of lore to work with, however the collection has been considerably inconsistent with its writing and the way in which its characters behaved in Season 1. Exhibits can get higher with time and I’m actually hoping that’s true with Season 2, as there’s a variety of simply actually cool stuff to this collection that the Netflix present has not explored but.