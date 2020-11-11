Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman directs, link all bank accounts to Aadhaar by March

Finance Minister Nirmala Seetharaman: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday asked banks to link all accounts with the Aadhaar number of the respective customers by 31 March 2021. They believe that the story of financial inclusion is not yet complete. It is yet to be taken forward. There are many such accounts, which are not yet linked to Aadhaar. Also Read – Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme for MSMEs extended till 30 November

Addressing the 73rd annual general meeting of the Indian Banks Association (IBA), Sitharaman said, "Every account should be linked to Aadhaar by March 31, 2021 and wherever necessary and applicable, it should be linked to PAN."

He also said that banks should encourage digital payments and discourage payments from other forms. He also insisted on adopting UPI based payments.

The Finance Minister said, “UPI should be the common spoken word in all our banks.” He also emphasized on the promotion of RuPay cards. Sitharaman said, “Whoever needs the card, you should only issue RuPay card to them.” He said that the country is insisting on large size banks.