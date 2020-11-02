Finance Secretary Ajay Bhushan gave hints, Central government in preparation for second relief stimulus package

COVID-19 Stimulus Package: The Central Government can bring a second relief package to revive the industries in the country and provide employment to the youth with the Corona virus. Finance Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey has indicated this. Talking to ANI, he said that the government is working on another stimulus package. Also Read – Diesel demand increases after petrol in October, reaches the previous level of Kovid

The Finance Secretary said that the government is constantly monitoring the situation up to the ground level. Also, at what time should help be provided to which sector of the economy or part of the population. Is working on it He said that we take suggestions from time to time from industry bodies, trade associations, various ministries.

We gave several stimulus packages after March, in a series. FM made announcements in different months. In every announcement, deserving sections of economy and deserving sections of society were covered. This is a continuous process: Finance Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey to ANI

Talking about the current state of the economy, the Finance Secretary said that the economy is recovering and is moving towards continuous growth. The GST collection for October stood at Rs 105,155 crore, an increase of 10 per cent year-on-year for the same month last year. In addition, the country has seen an increase in electricity consumption, exports and imports.

Bhushan said that together with the e-way bill and e-challan, the data on GST collections indicate that the economy is not only on the path of improvement, but is rapidly returning to the path of growth. The gross direct tax collection during April-October in the current financial year decreased by 22 percent to Rs 4.95 lakh crore as compared to the same period in the previous fiscal.

He said that if our tax collection system had not improved, the economic impact of the epidemic would have been much greater. Last year we took steps like faceless valuation, faceless appeal, SFT (statement of financial transactions), cash withdrawal by applying TDS.