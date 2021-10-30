Find out how to set up the Google Play Retailer in Home windows 11 and no longer rely at the Amazon retailer to have Android apps on our PC

Home windows 11 has a Home windows subsystem for Android (WSA) —Very similar to the already widespread Home windows subsystem for Linux (WSL) —which permits us to run the similar packages to be had on our Android smartphone. Or I’d permit it … if it were not as a result of for now it most effective allows us to put in fifty apps to be had within the custom designed model for Home windows from the Amazon Appstore.

You’ll be able to to find methods on-line to put in 11 apps on Home windows from different assets, however ceaselessly you may to find packages that, to serve as, rely at the presence of the elemental pack of Google apps.





So we’ve just right information for you: there’s a technique to set up the Google Play Retailer on Home windows, and thus be capable to set up the entire apps we want. After all, first a few notices:

The machine is lengthy, tedious, and most likely do not paintings the primary time .

You should use this educational at your individual chance: It comes to downloading third-party packages as neatly, and the process used undoubtedly violates the Google Play provider settlement.

Mentioned that…

We start the set up

Sooner than beginning the method, be sure that have WSL2 put in for your Home windows 10/11 (The authors of the device counsel the usage of Ubuntu as a distribution), in addition to a record decompression tool. Additionally, you should remember to uninstall the Amazon Appstore should you already had it put in.

Open this web site … and, within the shape that looks, replica the Product Identification ‘9P3395VX91NR‘and input it within the internet shape, specifying within the first drop-down that we’re coming into the’Product Identification‘and deciding on’Gradual‘in the second one dropdown.





After urgent the button, We can see an enormous listing of recordsdata able to obtain. We can scroll to the ground of the internet and obtain the biggest record of all: one with a .msixbundle extension and 1.21 GB in weight. With this we can be downloading the WSA set up package deal … which may even permit us to change it.

As soon as downloaded, we can open it with our program [des]favourite record compression. A number of the recordsdata it accommodates, we can search for the 2 heaviest (with .msix extension) and we can extract the only whose title refers back to the structure of our processor (x64 o ARM64).





As soon as this is completed, we can additionally need to open this 2d record with the compression program; its content material We can unzip it in a brand new folder C: WindowsSubsystemAndroid. As soon as this is completed, we should delete, within the new folder, the next recordsdata:

AppxBlockMap.xml

AppSignature.p7x

[Content_Types].xml





Now, we should move to the WSAGAScript repository and obtain it in ZIP layout. We open it, input the one folder (WSAGAScript-main) and unzip its content material in a brand new folder positioned within the root listing of the laborious force; on this case, in C:GAppsWSA.





Now open the OpenGApps web site and point out the next information to obtain: ‘Platform’ (typically it’ll be ‘x86_64’, however on your case it may be ‘ARM64’), Android (11.0) and Variant (‘pico’). Then we click on at the crimson button.





After you have downloaded this unfastened model of the Google apps package deal, we can transfer this record to the folder #GAPPS inside C:GAppsWSA*. Ahora ve a *C:WindowsSubsystemAndroid and duplicate the 4 * .img recordsdata it accommodates:

product.img

machine.img

system_ext.img

seller.img

… With the intention to paste them within the folder #IMAGES from * C: GAppsWSA *.

Subsequent open the terminal of your WSL distribution in Home windows Terminal and kind “sudo su” to get root privileges (administrator); you’ll have to write the password underneath. As soon as this is completed, you must move to the GAppsWSA folder, however the usage of the Linux listing tree:

cd /mnt/c/GAppsWSA

Now we want to set up 3 Linux systems; First we can replace the Ubuntu set up after which we can set up, the usage of the next instructions:

apt replace apt improve apt lzip unzip dos2unix



Putting in the important tool on Ubuntu / WSL2.

Later we need to make the conversion to Unix layout of 4 scripts positioned within the folder the place we’re:

dos2unix ./practice.sh dos2unix ./extend_and_mount_images.sh dos2unix ./extract_gapps_pico.sh dos2unix ./VARIABLES.sh

As soon as that step is completed, the following one is composed exactly of run two of the ones scripts (plus two new ones):

./practice.sh ./extend_and_mount_images.sh ./practice.sh ./unmount_images.sh



Operating the scripts.

Now, we can open Home windows Explorer to visit the folder #IMAGES on C: GAppsWSA *, replica the 4 .img recordsdata it accommodates, replica and paste them in * C: WindowsSubsystemAndroid.

Then move to C:GAppsWSAmisc, replica the record ‘kernel’, move to C:WindowsSubsystemAndroidTools, rename the record ‘kernel’ that you are going to to find there to ‘kernel_bak’ and paste the ‘kernel’ that you just had copied.

Set up WSA and get started Play Retailer

Subsequent you’ll have to just be sure you have the developer mode activated in Home windows, turn on it another way, and open a Home windows PowerShell terminal as administrator and execute the next command to after all set up the Home windows subsystem for Android:

Upload-AppxPackage -Sign in C:WindowsSubsystemAndroidAppxManifest.xml





Now you’ll now open the Home windows Subsystem for Android software from the Home windows Get started menu. However no, we aren’t completed but: while you open it, you’re going to discover a configuration window like the only underneath, turn on the ‘Developer Mode’ (that is impartial of the ‘developer mode’ of Home windows itself) and click on at the icon subsequent to the primary menu choice (‘Recordsdata’). It’s going to be then when the subsystem will in point of fact get started.







The Linux terminal with the set up script directions (left) and the newly began Home windows for Android subsystem (proper).

The primary get started will likely be reasonably gradual, but if it finishes, we can see that the Android record supervisor opens. This is that we’re doing neatly, however we shut it, as a result of it’s not what we want now: the next move will likely be search for the icon of the ‘Google Play Retailer’ some of the packages of the Home windows Get started menu. And run.

If you happen to allow us to log in, the whole lot is okay: while you do, take into account that notices will seem for your smartphone pronouncing that anyone is attempting to log into a brand new Android instrument (that you are going to acknowledge, in particular, as a Google Pixel 5); settle for the attention to verify that you’re the one that is logging in, and voila. If all is going neatly, in a few mins you’re going to have ahead of you all the catalog of your Google Play Retailer.





Now there are just a couple of steps to take: within the configuration window of ‘Home windows Subsystem for Android’ it’s a must to briefly disable it via clicking at the choice ‘Flip Off Home windows Subsystem for Android’, after which move to C:WindowsSubsystemAndroidTools, rename ‘kernel’ to ‘kernel_root’ and ‘kernel_bak’ to ‘kernel’ (i.e. restauramos el kernel unique).

Now you’ll now get started putting in your favourite apps. !! Congratulations!!