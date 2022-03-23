Find out if your 2021 Income Tax return will be paid or refunded with this Tax Agency simulator

The Income 2021 campaign has already started, and although we have already told you about how to access our tax data through the Tax Agency website, and also the Income calendar to be aware of all the procedures, now We now also have access to the official Income Tax 2021 simulator.

This tool is available to everyone, and its purpose is nothing more than to perform a simulation of our income statement to get an idea of ​​the result according to our circumstances.

The website of the Tax Agency has been updated to finally offer its web simulator to make the income statement. And it is that carrying out these tests It is the best way to know if we will have to pay something to the Tax Agency by personal income tax or if, on the contrary, it will be the public coffers that return money to us for having contributed to them an amount greater than that which corresponds to us.

How to access the 2021 Income simulator

We can access this simulator, called Renta WEB Openthrough the Income 2021 website itself, and in IRPF Management we will see the simulator, specifically in the right column.

Once we access, we will meet a page that will briefly inform us about the purpose of the tool. We will click again on the link with the name of the simulator and finally we will access it.





As we can check, the interface is identical to when we made the Income draft, however, we have the peace of mind that it is a simulation, so we should not be scared if we are wrong in any data. To start the simulation, click on ‘New Statement’ and after that they will allow us to fill in all our data. In addition, after inserting all the information, they will tell us if it comes out to pay or deposit, being able to predict the result.

Also, in the initial window, the Renta WEB Open simulator will give us the option to load the data of an already saved declaration that must be in the SES file format.

After having provided the identification data, we will be shown a summary and, if everything is correct, we will click on the button ‘Continue’ with the statement at the top right. Through the arrows we can move between pages, and in Sections we can see all the existing sections of the form. For this year, the official YouTube channel of the Tax Agency has shared a video that offers us a tour of this simulatorshowing us how it works.

It is worth mentioning that, the results we obtain in this simulator are for informational purposes, and that even if the same calculation mechanisms are used, we will not be allowed to make the declaration until the deadline opens on April 6. According to the website’s own calendar, It will be June 30 when the 2021 Income campaign ends.