Find out what will be the route that the World Cup will take when it arrives in Mexico

During the last week of September, the head of the Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum celebrated that the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) will select CDMX as the first place where fans will be shown the World Cup that will be awarded to the winner of Qatar 2022.

The World Cup trophy that teams like Brazil, Argentina, Germany, Franceamong others, will arrive in Mexico City on Saturday, October 15, and will pass through the Felipe Angeles International Airport (AIFA), la Mayor’s Office of Iztapalapa, by the Angel of Independence and by the Azteca Stadium.

It will be next Saturday, October 15, starting at 11:00 at the Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA) where the trophy will arrive for the next World Champion of the fair that will be held from November 18 to December 20.

General view of the FIFA World Cup trophy REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

After its arrival at the AIFA, the highest award in world football will be transferred to the Iztapalapa mayor’s office, where it will be shown to the public on October 16 and 17 at the Utopia of Santa Cruz Meyehualco. According to, Catherine Reuben, Director of Corporate Affairs at Coke-FEMSA, highlighted that the arrival of 60 thousand people is expected.

On that occasion, the head of Government of CDMX in the company of the mayor of Iztapalapa, Clara Brugada Molina celebrated that the World Cup moved to the demarcation of the capital.

“It will not be in an exclusive place where only one person can enter. It will be in the Meyehualco Utopia with very diverse activities. We are very proud because for the first time the boys and girls from all over the city and particularly from Iztapalapa will be able to see the World Cup. It’s like saying that the FIFA tour stopped being ‘fifi’ and became a popular tour”, he pointed out at the time.

In addition to the World Cup exhibition, the president stressed that soccer tournaments will be held, organized by the Mexico City Sports Institute, but specifically in Iztapalapa there will be a tournament of all the neighborhoods.

Later, the World Cup will attend a gala dinner on October 17 inside the Colossus of Santa Ursulathe Azteca Stadium, where the three levels of government will collaborate to have logistics without setbacks and guarantee the security of the Cup.

After a stay in the Mexican capital, the tour of the scepter will move to Monterrey, Nuevo León, where it will be exhibited in the Parque Fundidora and will close with a gala dinner at the Hotel Quinta Real.

zzzzinte1The FIFA World Cup trophy is displayed on stage ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup football tournament final draw at the State Kremlin Palace in Moscow on December 1, 2017.

Immediately, the World Cup will move to Guadalajara where it will only be exhibited at Expo Guadalajara, there the FIFA trophy will close its tour of the Mexican Republic and will move to Brazil. It should be noted that Mexico will be the country that has the Qatar 2022 World Cup Trophy the most days in its region.

Mexico City will be an epicenter of the 2022 Qatar World Cup despite its distance from the Arab state, because in addition to having the World Cup trophy, the state will receive from the November 20 to December 18, 2022 the FIFA Fan Festival 2022 on the Plaza de la República located in the center of CDMX.

Dubai, London, Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, Seoul and Mexico City were the six cities chosen by the highest football organization that will have their particular World Cup atmosphere, in addition to the “Fan Fest” of Doha, Qatar, World Cup venue

Republic Square will host the Fan Fest during Qatar 2022 (Photo: FIFA)

“The FIFA Fan Festival in Mexico City will feature live broadcasts of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 matches, as well as various entertainment activities, including performances by popular international DJs, local musicians and artists, and appearances by FIFA Legends”, can be read in the statement.

