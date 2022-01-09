find out when each game comes out, where to find it, and what events you have to see

New year, new games. For any of us, math is that simple. What is not easy, however, is to keep a good account of all releases 2022. It is very easy to lose track of things that interested you or not even find out that they are going to come out. In order to avoid this, in 3DJuegos PC we have made a compilation of premieres this year, both those with a specific date and those without.

You probably keep a good track of when Elden Ring or Starfield go on sale because they are very popular games, but our intention is to update regularly the topic with all the titles that we think may interest you. Requirements to enter the list? Just one: have a planned release on PC. Fortunately, most publishers confirm dates and platforms with considerable margin, although there are also times when we will have to settle for a question mark.

In order to maximize the usefulness of the theme, we have also decided to include in the list all events Highlights of the year 2022 so you don’t miss out on anything at all. From E3 to Gamescom, through the Game Awards and even CES, we want you to be aware of everything that happens in the world of computer video games.

The hardware situation this year





It’s no secret that the PC hardware landscape it’s pretty bad nowadays. Thanks to the now famous semiconductor crisis, the prices of graphics cards, RAM and other components and products they have shot, and it doesn’t look like this situation is going to stop anytime soon (or so the presidents of Nvidia and Intel think).

The semiconductor crisis still conditions the stock

This has not prevented this year’s CES from coming loaded with news. Nvidia seeks to raise the roof of the high-end market and return to get hold of the mid-low range at the same time, while AMD has confidence in its processors (both for desktops and laptops), but its offering in GPUs has disappointed even its biggest fans.

Be that as it may, in a market that has yet to recover and is very inaccessible to most of its enthusiasts, these types of ads always have a bittersweet taste. Yes, Intel has introduced an even more powerful version of its top of the range and Nvidia has promised graphics that will be reasonably priced, but it is difficult to feel that all of that is real if the offer is dominated by speculation.





Apart from the cards, we are also very aware of the premiere of Steam Deck: the hybrid hardware between console and laptop with which Valve will turn everything upside down. The first to pre-order it should start receiving their orders in the coming months, overcoming a slight delay in its initial launch date. Take a look at all the Steam Deck models and specifications if you are not sure what it will offer us.

Annual video game events in 2022

For now, these are the events where we can have news of videogames throughout the year. As always, E3 (which this time will be full digital), Geoff Keighly’s Summer Game Fest, Gamescom, the Tokyo Game Show and The Game Awards stand out. As we confirm dates and specials, you will also be able to see related topics in this same topic. We look forward to adding the 2022 3DGames Awards to the list soon.

Taipei Games Show (January 22)

Steam Next Fest (21 de febrero)

PAX East (April 21)

Summer Game Fest (junio)

E3 (June)

EVO Championship Series (August 5)

Gamescom (August 24)

Tokyo Game Show (September 15)

The Game Awards (diciembre)

PC video game releases in 2022

Although most years do not start until spring, this comes with the batteries charged from the first minute. They are waiting for us such important titles like the Elden Ring itself, or ports Also appetizing from PlayStation games such as God of War (2018) or Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, the latter without an exact date yet the same as occurs with the elusive Death Stranding: Director’s Cut. Also during the first half of the year we will have the expected Lost Ark, as well as Total War: Warhammer 3 and STALKER 2. Of course, the second half of the year is somewhat more diffuse; but we know that the true protagonist will be Starfield from Bethesda. See if you can replicate the success of TES V Skyrim.

January, a month full of ports

The year begins quietly but with some ports really strong. They highlight Monster Hunter Rise, previously exclusive for Nintendo Switch and God of War (2018) for PlayStation, with Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection on the trail at a yet-to-be-specified point in the near future. They all come to blur the line between console titles and the PC market. The RTX 3050 card is also released for those who are determined to get the most out of hardware on a budget. If they find one available, of course.

Name date platform Monster Hunter Rise 12th of January Steam God of War January 14 Steam, Epic Games Rainbow Six: Extraction January 20 Ubisoft Connect, Epic Games Windjammers 2 January 20 Steam RTX 3050 January 27th —

February, the month of Elden Ring and Lost Ark





For now, February is the most powerful month of the year, and for good reason. The heavy hitters here are Dying Light 2: Stay Human and the highly anticipated Elden Ring. From Software’s new work has the potential to outshine all titles this month, and even the next one. There’s also a good dose of promising indie games or JRPG adaptations on the way, including Sifu, Monark, Martha is Dead or Atelier Sophie 2. No exact date but confirmed for February we have the Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons expansion, too, which fans have been waiting for literally years.

Name date platform Life is Strange: Remastered February 1st Steam Dying Light 2: Stay Human February 4th Steam, Epic Games OlliOlli World February 8th Steam Sifu February 8th Epic Games Lost Ark February 11th Steam The King of Fighters XV February 17th Steam, Epic Games Total War: Warhammer III February 17th Steam, Epic Games Destiny 2: The Witch Queen February 22 Steam Elden Ring February 25 Steam Grid Legends February 24th Steam, Origin

March, a niche month for enthusiasts only

March brings us two Japanese stocks Of which enough has been said already, Babylon’s Fall and Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin land this month, although the thing does not stop there. ELEX 2, which we already talked about here, arrives at the beginning of the month.

Name date platform ELEX II March 1st Steam Babylon’s Fall March 3rd Steam Tunic March 16 Steam Persona 4 Arena Ultimax March 17 Steam Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin March 18th Steam Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands March 25th Steam, Epic Games Weird West March 31st Steam





April, where STALKER 2 reigns comfortably

For now April is a very quiet month, although we will close it with STALKER 2, the long-awaited sequel that will take us back to Chernobyl to explore the area and all its mysteries that defy logic. And health. It’s one of the first big demonstrations of what next-gen hardware can deliver in terms of graphical fidelity, as the Unreal Engine 5 still has a lot to prove to gamers. You can play it in

Name date platform STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl 28th of April Steam, Epic Games

May, Forspoken finally arrives

May marks the arrival of Forspoken, a promising next-gen game signed by Square Enix – how rare it is to see new IPs from large studios, right? – will put us in the shoes of a new protagonist and offer fast-paced exploration of a huge world . We’ll see how that focus on dynamism and narrative ends up that so many people have captured so far at the many fairs where it has been seen.

Name date platform Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong may 19 Epic Games Forspoken May 24 Steam, Epic Games

Second half of 2022

Steelrising (June)

Saints Row (August 23)

A Little to the Left (agosto)

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown (September 22)

Kingdoms of the Dump (octubre)

Scorn (October)

Starfield (November 11)

Company of Heroes 3 (end of the year)





Other releases that you cannot miss

Early Access Games that have not yet dated version 1.0, such as Temtem, Darkest Dungeon II, Valheim, Phasmophobia, Ready or Not, Baldur’s Gate III, Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord, Craftopia, Everspace 2, Ultrakill, Satisfactory, Potioncraft, Deathtrash or Prodeus, for example.

for existing games. We have a new season of League of Legends, Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak and Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons among those confirmed, but surely World of Warcraft gives us some surprises. Will it be the year of Hollow Knight: Silksong? It is already playing. There are some long-awaited games They go long and remain without dates or clues. They probably won’t be released in 2022. There we have Blizzard’s Overwatch 2 and Diablo IV; The Elder Scrolls VI and the Indiana Jones of Bethesda; Beyond Good & Evil 2 and Ubisoft’s open-world Star Wars; Microsoft’s Fable and Everwild and more!

They go long and remain without dates or clues. They probably won’t be released in 2022. There we have Blizzard’s Overwatch 2 and Diablo IV; The Elder Scrolls VI and the Indiana Jones of Bethesda; Beyond Good & Evil 2 and Ubisoft’s open-world Star Wars; Microsoft’s Fable and Everwild and more! Others big games confirmed for 2022 son Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Blood Bowl 3, Death Stranding: Director’s Cut, Digimon Survive, Dragon Ball: The Breakers, Dune: Spice Wars, GhostWire: Tokyo, Gotham Knights, Hogwarts Legacy, Homeworld 3, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, Redfall, Shadow Warrior 3, Sniper Elite 5, Sonic Frontiers, Steelrising, Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, System Shock Remake, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, Warhammer 40.000: Darktide o Warhammer 40.000: Space Marine 2. Aún no tienen fecha, pero deberían llegar pronto.

In 3DJuegos, we have also compiled the most anticipated games of the newsroom for 2022, so you will know what you will find us playing in the coming months. Naturally, it is a trip that we will do together, so do not hesitate to stop by regularly to see all the associated content and prepared month by month.