find them all and unlock their modifiers

By
Kim Diaz
-
0

In Halo Infinite, the list of secrets that his campaign entails is flowery and rich in suffering, mainly because of how difficult it is to find all the skulls of the game. If you are a veteran of the saga, you will know that these objects are a classic in the Halo, but we didn’t want to waste a minute telling you where to find them and how its modifiers work.

Neither Warthog nor Bagpipes: Halo Infinite's grappling hook lets you do crazy things like traversing three kilometers of the map in a single impulse

The new halo offers you a freedom like never before to explore the Zeta Halo ring, and the community has had a hard time finding all the skulls, especially because if you leave one of them, in some cases you will not have another to restart the game to find it. In fact, we imagine that still could appear more with the months (or years, or decades … as it happened with this Xbox easter egg).

Where are the Halo Infinite skulls?

¡Bum!

  • Effect: doubles the radius of explosions
  • Location: Gbraakon Warship

In the warship Gbraakon, a couple of rooms after finding the recording of the UNSC, you will see a long room with containers and platforms on the sides with parts that up and down. Go up one of them to access the skull.

Skull 1 Site

Boom skull location

Cencerro

  • Effect: Speeds recovery from taking blast damage
  • Location: Foundations

After finding the Weapon, go to the room with the ghosts and continue until you reach a window from which you can see the whole complex. In the heights you will see some structures that you can climb using the hook. It will cost you, but with a little skill you will get it.

Skull 2 ​​Site

Cowbell skull location

ALL

  • Effect: the weirdest dialogues are more frequent
  • Location: Tower
  • Quick trip: Tower

To get to this skull, you either get the quick hook or you grab a banshee or a wasp to reach. In the image below it is very easy to see where it is, and although it seems easy, if you have to go up with the hook it will cost you several attempts, because you have to loosen up and get back on very fast to be able to scale at all. Upstairs you’ll find yourself … well, you’ll see.

Skull 3 Site

IWHBYD Skull Location

Trap

  • Effect: enemies throw and drop more grenades
  • Location: at the bottom of a ravine west of the Inka Saham FVT marker on the northwest island
  • Quick trip: Tremonius post

Again, you will need a flying vehicle to get to this area. Upon reaching the island, stick to the coast until you see an opening in the hill. When you finish off the three enemies guarding the area, approach the tree and pick up your skull.

Skull 6 Site

Skull Location Catch

Fog

  • Effect: disable motion detector
  • Location: in the hills west of FOB Alpha
  • Quick trip: good alpha

Fly to these hexagonal formations until you see the hole you have in the capture. If you have knack, you can enter directly with your Banshee or Wasp, but if not, you can land low and go up with the hook.

Skull 5 Site

Fog Skull Location

Hungry

  • Effect: halve the amount of ammo you collect
  • Location: on a small island east of the beacon
  • Quick trip: Good November

Fly east of the fast travel point until you reach the island. Land carefully and pick up the skull guarded by an Elite. If you run out of your ship, you will find one Wasp In the top of the mountain.

Skull 7 Site

Hunger Skull Location

Blind

  • Effect: disable the interface and hands of the Master Chief
  • Location: in the southwestern region, on a platform between two large stone walls
  • Quick trip: good golf

Fly until you find these walls that separate two islands, under a portion of rock. You will find a platform on which you can land and pick up your skull on duty.

Skull 4 Site

Blind skull location

Electric storm

  • Effect: increases the range of almost all enemies
  • Location: between the island to the south and the island with the antiaircraft weapons
  • Quick trip: Good November

Fly to this formation between two islands, with a large hexagonal pillar protruding vertically. Land low and get ready to climb using your hook. Upstairs you will find a skull and some excellent views.

Skull 8 Site

Location of the thunderstorm skull

Purple eye

  • Effect: your shields only recharge when you attack melee
  • Location: in a cave on the island to the south
  • Quick trip: The Split Door

You will need so much the improved hook like a ship that flies to reach this area. As soon as you find the waterfall that you see in the capture you will know that you will have to soak passing under to enter a cavern in which this skull resides.

Skull 9 Site

Holiday Birthday Grunt

  • Effect: headshots spark quirky celebrations
  • Location: Repository

After activating the terminal with the three Forerunner doors, turn to your right and jump using your grapple. After a corridor you will find an Energy Seed. Take her up your destination across the terminal hall (don’t be afraid it will drop, because it will reappear where you found it).

By using it you will end up accessing a large room with an opening in its heights. When you get to the top you will be greeted by some undesirable individuals. Be careful.

Skull 11 Site

Skull Location Happy Birthday Grunt

Mythical

  • Effect: weapons dropped by enemies have half the ammo
  • Location: Control needle

In this mission you will see structures that appear through yellow portals. Go through a series of elongated rooms until you reach a part with an opening to the heights. Take advantage of one of those structures to ascend with your hook until you find one puerta Forerunner and a corridor that will take you to your skull.

Skull 10 Site

Mythic skull location

Bandana

  • Effect: provides unlimited ammo and grenades, apart from eliminating reload time
  • Location: The silent auditorium

Advance through the level until you reach the first batch of sentries. Don’t kill them! Instead, keep going until you activate a light bridge with a button. Don’t turn left and keep going until you reach your skull. The trick is kill no sentry. If it happens, it’s your turn restart level.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here