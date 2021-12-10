find them all and unlock their modifiers

In Halo Infinite, the list of secrets that his campaign entails is flowery and rich in suffering, mainly because of how difficult it is to find all the skulls of the game. If you are a veteran of the saga, you will know that these objects are a classic in the Halo, but we didn’t want to waste a minute telling you where to find them and how its modifiers work.

The new halo offers you a freedom like never before to explore the Zeta Halo ring, and the community has had a hard time finding all the skulls, especially because if you leave one of them, in some cases you will not have another to restart the game to find it. In fact, we imagine that still could appear more with the months (or years, or decades … as it happened with this Xbox easter egg).

Where are the Halo Infinite skulls?

¡Bum!

Effect: doubles the radius of explosions

doubles the radius of explosions Location: Gbraakon Warship

In the warship Gbraakon, a couple of rooms after finding the recording of the UNSC, you will see a long room with containers and platforms on the sides with parts that up and down. Go up one of them to access the skull.



Boom skull location

Cencerro

Effect: Speeds recovery from taking blast damage

Speeds recovery from taking blast damage Location: Foundations

After finding the Weapon, go to the room with the ghosts and continue until you reach a window from which you can see the whole complex. In the heights you will see some structures that you can climb using the hook. It will cost you, but with a little skill you will get it.



Cowbell skull location

ALL

Effect: the weirdest dialogues are more frequent

the weirdest dialogues are more frequent Location: Tower

Tower Quick trip: Tower

To get to this skull, you either get the quick hook or you grab a banshee or a wasp to reach. In the image below it is very easy to see where it is, and although it seems easy, if you have to go up with the hook it will cost you several attempts, because you have to loosen up and get back on very fast to be able to scale at all. Upstairs you’ll find yourself … well, you’ll see.



IWHBYD Skull Location

Trap

Effect: enemies throw and drop more grenades

enemies throw and drop more grenades Location: at the bottom of a ravine west of the Inka Saham FVT marker on the northwest island

at the bottom of a ravine west of the Inka Saham FVT marker on the northwest island Quick trip: Tremonius post

Again, you will need a flying vehicle to get to this area. Upon reaching the island, stick to the coast until you see an opening in the hill. When you finish off the three enemies guarding the area, approach the tree and pick up your skull.



Skull Location Catch

Fog

Effect: disable motion detector

disable motion detector Location: in the hills west of FOB Alpha

in the hills west of FOB Alpha Quick trip: good alpha

Fly to these hexagonal formations until you see the hole you have in the capture. If you have knack, you can enter directly with your Banshee or Wasp, but if not, you can land low and go up with the hook.



Fog Skull Location

Hungry

Effect: halve the amount of ammo you collect

halve the amount of ammo you collect Location: on a small island east of the beacon

on a small island east of the beacon Quick trip: Good November

Fly east of the fast travel point until you reach the island. Land carefully and pick up the skull guarded by an Elite. If you run out of your ship, you will find one Wasp In the top of the mountain.



Hunger Skull Location

Blind

Effect: disable the interface and hands of the Master Chief

disable the interface and hands of the Master Chief Location: in the southwestern region, on a platform between two large stone walls

in the southwestern region, on a platform between two large stone walls Quick trip: good golf

Fly until you find these walls that separate two islands, under a portion of rock. You will find a platform on which you can land and pick up your skull on duty.



Blind skull location

Electric storm

Effect: increases the range of almost all enemies

increases the range of almost all enemies Location: between the island to the south and the island with the antiaircraft weapons

between the island to the south and the island with the antiaircraft weapons Quick trip: Good November

Fly to this formation between two islands, with a large hexagonal pillar protruding vertically. Land low and get ready to climb using your hook. Upstairs you will find a skull and some excellent views.



Location of the thunderstorm skull

Purple eye

Effect: your shields only recharge when you attack melee

your shields only recharge when you attack melee Location: in a cave on the island to the south

in a cave on the island to the south Quick trip: The Split Door

You will need so much the improved hook like a ship that flies to reach this area. As soon as you find the waterfall that you see in the capture you will know that you will have to soak passing under to enter a cavern in which this skull resides.





Holiday Birthday Grunt

Effect: headshots spark quirky celebrations

headshots spark quirky celebrations Location: Repository

After activating the terminal with the three Forerunner doors, turn to your right and jump using your grapple. After a corridor you will find an Energy Seed. Take her up your destination across the terminal hall (don’t be afraid it will drop, because it will reappear where you found it).

By using it you will end up accessing a large room with an opening in its heights. When you get to the top you will be greeted by some undesirable individuals. Be careful.



Skull Location Happy Birthday Grunt

Mythical

Effect: weapons dropped by enemies have half the ammo

weapons dropped by enemies have half the ammo Location: Control needle

In this mission you will see structures that appear through yellow portals. Go through a series of elongated rooms until you reach a part with an opening to the heights. Take advantage of one of those structures to ascend with your hook until you find one puerta Forerunner and a corridor that will take you to your skull.



Mythic skull location

Bandana

Effect: provides unlimited ammo and grenades, apart from eliminating reload time

provides unlimited ammo and grenades, apart from eliminating reload time Location: The silent auditorium

Advance through the level until you reach the first batch of sentries. Don’t kill them! Instead, keep going until you activate a light bridge with a button. Don’t turn left and keep going until you reach your skull. The trick is kill no sentry. If it happens, it’s your turn restart level.