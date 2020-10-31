Finding a Steal: Learn How to Save Money on a Brand New Computer

Are you on the hunt for a bargain computer? Let’s get real, you don’t want something from the stone age, but you also don’t want to drain your savings account on something that you might only use for work or watching funny cat videos. You want something in-between that’s going to save you so much money that it will bring a smile to your face.

Once you learn how to save money on computers, it makes your shopping a lot easier. The prices for laptops and desktops are wide and continue to increase as new models, and parts get released. But if you’re clear on your needs and understand the minimum specifications, then you don’t need to look too far.

Thankfully, you don’t need to be an IT professional to know how to save a lot of money when buying a computer. There are plenty of money-saving techniques you can employ while you’re shopping around. If you’re stuck deciding what one to buy, try these methods to make sure that you don’t end up with a relic.

Look at Older Models

Not every computer that’s advertised as a new model is an upgrade of the previous version. Sometimes the enhancements and improvements are negligible. The only thing for certain is that when these devices are released, the previous laptop or desktop model will have its prices slashed.

If you study the specifications of both models, you’ll often find it’s perfectly suitable for all of your needs. But why stop at the previous model? Some retailers will stock even older versions of laptops and desktops with slightly different specifications at a fraction of the price.

Check Out Refurbished Computers

A refurbished computer doesn’t necessarily mean you’re taking someone else’s abused machine. Sometimes they are devices that failed a quality check and had to get rebuilt. This forces the manufacturers to sell them at a bargain price.

Often you can pick up one of these computers at a discount of up to 25%. However, you need to consider that you’re not going to necessarily get a warranty, and it’s important to know who rebuilt the device. Make sure to check that everything is functioning properly before you leave the store.

Get a Computer With Less RAM

One of the best tricks on how to save money better when purchasing a computer is grabbing one with the least amount of RAM. You might think this is foolish, but your bank account will thank you later. All you need is a little bit of technical experience and some spare cash to buy the extra RAM yourself.

These tiny pieces of hardware are straightforward to install and super cheap to purchase. If you do the math on how much it will cost to get some RAM and a cheap laptop or desktop, then most of the time, you’ll find it’s worth taking this path. Just make sure what you’re buying is upgradeable, as some laptops don’t allow for any changes to the hardware.

Buy All the Parts Yourself

If you’re feeling adventurous and are comfortable digging around the insides of a computer, then you might be best to purchase all of the parts that you need to build your own machine. Sourcing parts is fairly easy as there are plenty of dealers and manufacturers who make their components available. But the best place to buy a computer part can be at a market, however, make sure you get some contact information in case you need to return it.

If you do your research and shop around for the relevant parts, you’ll score yourself some bargains. The only thing to remember is to make sure is that piece is compatible. Some items don’t talk to one another, and not everything is plug and play, so make sure to find this out before you start ordering parts.

Hunt for Coupons and Rebates

If you’re ordering online, the chances are high that you can find a discount coupon or rebate special for a new computer. Sometimes they’ll hide these on their social media pages or on other parts of the website. So don’t be afraid to explore the online store, just in case, they’re hiding savings from you.

These discounts might come in the form of free delivery or a percentage off everything in your cart. A rebate might seem a little trickier as it requires you to send something directly to the manufacturer. However, the savings are often worth the extra effort.

Don’t Get Features You Don’t Need

It’s easy to get swept in all of the bells and whistles that come with buying a new computer. New features and technical marvels are getting invented all the time. They’re also often on full display on a website or inside the store.

This is why it’s important to be clear on your needs and requirements before you start shopping around. If you’re clear on what you plan on using the device for, then you should aim for the absolute minimum requirements. If it ends up being too slow for you, then you might be able to upgrade it yourself and still be in front financially.

Learn How to Save Money and Wait for a Sale

While some sales can come out of nowhere and showcase amazing savings, there are at least two mammoth sales that occur on the same date every year. Cyber Monday and Black Friday are huge events where prices plummet, and customers leave with their hands full of bargains. They even still have cash in their pocket.

Sales from previous years can give you an idea of the discounts that might be available at the next events. So mark out your calendar and work out your budget. Then break up the time period in between to figure out how you’re going to afford a new computer and stick to the plan.

Avoid Bundled Software

Computers packaged with other items is designed to do just one thing, give you the illusion that you’re getting value for money. While it might look like you’re emptying shelves in the store, you’re only getting yourself a bunch of software or products that you’ll never use. Most of the time, it’s only trial items that just end up taking space on your desktop.

Rarely are bundled products ever worth the extra price. Practice your negotiation skills and talk to the salesperson down by finding out how much it will cost for just the device itself. If they can’t, then take your business elsewhere. It’s much quicker than trying to uninstall everything on your new computer.

Forget Extra Warranties

There are some people that vouch for the extended warranties when purchasing a new computer. However, they are often in the minority compared to those who never have to access it. If you take care of your machine and aren’t foolish with dodgy downloads, then your device should outlast even the longest warranty period.

The money you save on buying these pieces of paper can be better spent elsewhere. You could use it to upgrade the RAM or get a new backup battery so that your laptop will never go flat. Look for better ways to boost your machine instead of spending money on protecting it from something that may never happen.

Don’t Buy Into the Hype

Your bank account’ arch-enemy is the salesperson. While they’re pitching you the most expensive machine in the building, you need to keep telling yourself that they’re trained to convince you to take as much money from you as possible. They don’t want you to find any bargains.

A salesperson’s worst nightmare is someone who is well researched and knows exactly what they want and need. These people can’t get talked into handing over money for something that’s outside of their requirements. Your best strategy is to become one of these people and learn everything that you need to know to ensure that you walk out of the story with both a new computer and plenty of cash left over.

Keep an Eye on the Latest News

If you can master these techniques and learn how to save money when buying a computer, then the world is your oyster. You’ll find yourself not only snapping out bargains but owning quality hardware that meets all of your requirements and more.

It's important that you stay up to date with all of the latest technology news so that you know what to look for when you're shopping around.