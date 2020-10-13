Finding Alice release date | Plot, solid, trailer

The staff behind The Durrells have reunited to create Finding Alice – an ITV sequence which follows a spouse’s “trustworthy, uncooked, blackly comedian journey of grief” after her husband’s loss of life.

Roger Golby and Simon Nye created the drama with Keeley Hawes (Bodyguard), who stars because the titular character. The present, additionally starring Joanna Lumley and Nigel Havers, went into manufacturing in the beginning of the 12 months, however it looks like the six-parter – like many different TV sequence – needed to be pushed again as a result of COVID-19 and filming restrictions.

Nevertheless, Hawes revealed in October 2020 that filming was only a week away from wrapping, that means that we might see the modern drama earlier than anticipated.

Right here’s the whole lot we all know up to now.

When is Finding Alice launched?

ITV has not but introduced an airdate for Finding Alice, however filming started in January 2020 previous to the COVID-19 pandemic and nationwide lockdown.

In October, Hawes posted a behind-the-scenes picture of her wearing character in a marriage gown (maybe for a flashback scene?). She captioned the photograph: “Prepared for the weekend! Final day of our penultimate week on #findingalice – so grateful to be working with such wonderful individuals – everyone seems to be working so arduous to maintain one another protected on set and past…Pleased Friday!”

What’s Finding Alice about?

The modern drama follows Alice as she copes with the lack of Harry – her husband of twenty years – who fell down the steps of their new dream home. Nevertheless, she quickly realises that Harry left behind a storm of secrets and techniques, debt and criminality for her to scrub up.

ITV teases: “Males have a behavior of hiding stuff that they don’t wish to take care of, and Alice discovers that Harry was worse than most.”

The sequence was created by The Durrells’ director Roger Goldby, Keely Hawes and author Simon Nye, who additionally penned Males Behaving Badly and 2006 movie Flushed Away.

“I’m relishing tackling a giant, emotional, modern topic,” mentioned Nye. “And who higher to do it with than the wonderful Keeley and legendary director/author Roger Goldby, having survived working with them on The Durrells.”

“I believe there’s something so specific and compelling about watching a powerful feminine led drama,” mentioned Goldby. “We’re so fortunate to have Keeley taking part in Alice, she has an unimaginable depth of efficiency mixed with a pitch excellent intuition for comedy.”

Pink Manufacturing Firm’s Nicola Shindler, who beforehand labored on Pleased Valley and Final Tango in Halifax, might be an govt producer on the sequence alongside Goldby, Nye and Hawes.

ITV’s head of drama Polly Hill mentioned that Hawes might be unmissable because the sequence lead. “It is a sensible script – emotionally truthful and darkly humorous. It’s about household and grief and introduces us to the splendidly unique character of Alice.”

Who stars in Finding Alice?

Keeley Hawes, who is thought for her roles within the Bodyguard, The Durrells and Line of Responsibility, is ready to play the eponymous character within the Finding Alice solid.

She’s joined by Joanna Lumley, Kenneth Cranham, Nigel Havers, Jason Merrells, Gemma Jones and Sharon Rooney.

Alice’s husband Harry might be performed by Merrells, whereas Lumley and Havers play Alice’s dad and mom.

Jones and Cranham are set to look as her in-laws (Harry’s dad and mom), and Rooney will play Harry’s sister Nicola.

The function of Alice and Harry’s teenage daughter might be performed by Isabella Pappas.

Hawes mentioned: “I’m absolute delighted to be working with the sensible Simon Nye and massively proficient Goldby on a venture meaning a lot to all of us. I’ve been an enormous fan of Nicola Shindler for a few years and I’m thrilled to be working along with her finally on Finding Alice.”

