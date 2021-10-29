Finding out with India’s cash and cheering Pakistan, no ‘Pak’ lover gang Uncovered

New Delhi : There was once an (India vs Pakistan T20 Fit) fit between India and Pakistan within the T20 International Cup. India needed to face defeat on this fit. After all, as a sports activities fan, you’ll be able to reward the best way the Pakistan crew performed this fit, however celebrating its victory or India’s defeat is a betrayal to the rustic. Some Kashmiri scholars finding out in an engineering faculty in Agra celebrated India’s defeat by the hands of Pakistan. What sort of mentality is that this that drives you to have fun the defeat of the rustic the place you are living, the rustic you employ the amenities of? The video celebrating those Kashmiri scholars went viral and they have got additionally been arrested.Additionally Learn – IND vs NZ, T20 International Cup 2021: ‘Indian-origin cricketer’ will end up to be a villain for Crew India! statistics will scare

In keeping with the document of Zee Media, those scholars had been celebrating the defeat of India, however forgot that they had been finding out in Agra faculty simplest at the stipend they had been getting from the Executive of India underneath the High Minister's Particular Scholarship Scheme. If you don't name it a traitor to the rustic, then what else will have to be mentioned, those scholars take scholarship from the Executive of India, however they cheer for Pakistan.

Zee Media has additionally won some WhatsApp Chats of those scholars. Those chats obviously display how a lot he loves Pakistan and what sort of venom is in his thoughts towards India. After India's defeat by the hands of Pakistan on 24 October, those 3 Kashmiri scholars additionally raised slogans like Pakistan Zindabad and Bharat Tere Tukde Honge throughout the party at an engineering faculty in Agra. No longer simplest this, at the side of posting a video of Pakistani participant Mohammad Rizwan providing Namaz throughout the fit on his WhatsApp Standing, he additionally wrote objectionable issues towards India. They had been arrested at the criticism of different faculty scholars.

Those 3 Kashmiri scholars named Inayat Altaf Sheikh, Saket Ahmed Ghani and Arsed Yusuf had been finding out in an engineering faculty in Agra underneath the scholarship scheme of the central executive. This is, finding out with India’s cash and celebrating India’s defeat, each in combination.

The High Minister’s Particular Scholarship Scheme was once began within the 12 months 2011 throughout the then UPA executive. The aim of this scheme was once to present equivalent alternatives to the adolescence of Jammu and Kashmir for research in different states of the rustic. Because the get started of this scheme, yearly 4-5 thousand Kashmiri scholars achieve to review in faculties and universities of various states around the nation. Underneath the scheme, the PMO bears all of the value of the scholars’ training, no longer simplest this, one lakh rupees also are given yearly within the type of Upkeep Charges. The federal government of the rustic spends such a lot on those scholars, however as an alternative of patriotism, they elevate slogans of Pakistan Zindabad, sing Pakistan’s jaggery.

In keeping with Zee Media, a Kashmiri pupil named Inayat Altaf Sheikh wrote on his WhatsApp standing, ‘Kya haal hua India ka. Neatly Performed Pakistan, Win Through 10 Wickets. Rizwan Babar Love You.’ In his 2d standing, he writes through hanging an image of Mohammad Rizwan praying throughout the fit – It Deserve Win. This is, they deserved to win. In any other standing, it was once written through hanging an image of Pakistani bowler Shaheen Afridi, if somebody asks, Lala’s son-in-law had come. This is, of Shahid Afridi. This pupil additionally salutes the nationwide flag of Pakistan.

Kashmiri pupil Arsed Yusuf wrote in his WhatsApp chat, Kashmir is my nation, which is not directly part of Pakistan. Then he wrote that you recognize. From the opposite aspect, when a pupil requested him if India isn’t your nation, he wrote, “My nation is Kashmir.” On this chat, Yusuf additionally wrote abusive phrases for India and praised Pakistan. This may be discussed intimately within the FIR registered on this case.

The 3 accused (Kashmiri scholars) had been produced in a court docket in Agra, from the place they had been despatched to judicial custody for 14 days. A case has been registered towards those scholars for spreading hatred between two communities and anxious non secular cohesion. The Hostel Self-discipline Committe of the engineering faculty the place all of the 3 scholars studied has additionally suspended them with speedy impact.