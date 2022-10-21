fine of 10,000 euros for commercial calls from Vodafone to a woman

When we talk about the Robinson list there are many skeptics, and rightly so, about whether it really works or whether the different companies are going to continue calling with advertising campaigns. And the truth is that many times it has been seen that, even though we are registered, they continue to call us, and this has had different consequences for these companies, as has recently happened with Vodafone, something that reminds us of the fine that it already assumed last year.

To put it into context a bit, the legislation establishes that users they have the right not to receive robocalls and to oppose them according to article 48 LGT, as well as article 21 RGPD. This information has been collected by the jurist Alba del Campo through her Twitter account. In this way it is answered that advertising calls cannot be received by being on this Robinson list.

Receiving calls while on the Robinson list is fined

But it is a reality that although we are on this list where we reject calls, we continue to receive them. On all occasions we do absolutely nothing, but a consumer decided to complain to the Spanish Agency for Data Protection (AEPD) for receiving these commercial calls despite having previously rejected them.





In this claim, the affected party states that she received a first call in which absolutely nothing was heard, but the second one lasted 1 minute, which was considered a commercial call. this call was received by the company TECNOCUBE MARKETING SLwhich carried out an advertising campaign for Vodafone as stated in the public resolution of the AEPD.

In the resolution, it can be seen how Vodafone tries to shield itself by affirming that the claimant’s telephone number is certainly on the Robinson list, and denies that the numbers that have carried out the campaign belong to collaborators. Although, after tracking the phones that made the call, it was determined that one of them came directly to TECNOCUBE MARKETING SL, a Vodafone collaborator, and that it offered an offer to the affected party on its behalf. That is why at first Vodafone was claimed.

In the end, the AEPD has established a fine of 10,000 euros to TECNOCUBE MARKETING SL, but not directly to Vodafone. We are talking about a company that collaborates with the operator to carry out different advertising campaigns. In this case, it has been clearly seen that the Robinson list sometimes does not work, although if it were to be claimed, it could have economic consequences for these companies. It is true that 10,000 euros does not represent a very large expense for these companies, but if all of us who received an inappropriate advertising call complained in the same way, it would no longer be something so insignificant.

