Fine of 90,000 euros for late telete for unauthorized football broadcasts: LaLiga continues to win court battles

Given the importance that income from sports rights has for LaLiga and for those who acquire them (right now Movistar and DAZN, together with Orange), fighting unauthorized broadcasting is the number one goal of the top club football competition. Today it has been known that the Justice has given him the reason against the owner of www.latelete.tv.

In the conviction, he is forced to compensate LaLiga with 90,000 euros. It is not the first fine for this matter, since in 2019 one of half a million was already imposed, nor will it probably be the last, and it is necessary to remember that for Rojadirecta they ask for a fine of 6 million.

In addition to the economic sanction, the owner of the website is sentenced to 6 months in prison for a crime against intellectual property. At Genbeta we have already talked about Marauder, Lumière and Blackhole, the technologies used by LaLiga to put an end to cardsharing and IPTV lists that broadcast football without having the legal rights. At the web level, the first major operation was against Rojadirecta, and as we can see, the action of justice continues to this day.

“domain seized”





When trying to access the domain intervened by the Justice, we obtain a notice from the Government that reads “This domain has been invested and is available to the Judicial Authority“, accompanied by logos of Eurojust, Europol and the National Police. This blocking is not new, and since 2017 it is possible to see that notice. The domain fell along with others such as ‘lacasadeltikitaka.me’, ‘pirlotv.online’ and ‘deportemixtv .info’.

Since then, important judicial decisions have been added to the passage of 5 calendar years. In 2020, a judge authorized Telefónica to order the blocking of online soccer websites without rights within a maximum period of three hours. This power of the operator without having to mediate a judge was, in fact, what led to the great fall of Twitch in May 2021.

Returning to lateete.tv, at the Internet Archive’s Wayback Machine we have been able to see the domain live until March 2018, showing premium channels like Movistar Partidazo, Bein Sports, Bein LaLiga, Movistar Fútbol, etc. From LaLiga Content Protection they have made the following statements: