“Finito” López launched himself against Canelo for his preparation against Bivol: “Only he knows it”

Ricardo el “Finito” López spoke about the defeat of Saúl Álvarez against Dmitry Bivol (Photos: Cuartoscuro)

First it was the Eric el Terrible Morales who gave his opinion on the defeat of Saul Alvarez against Bivol, as he stated that the Mexican was wrong in the strategy and even sent a message against Eddy Reynoso in his corner, so gradually the criticism has not ceased around the surprising fall of Canelo on May 7 at 175 pounds.

Now it was another former Mexican champion who spoke about it, one who finished his career undefeated and who shone at light flyweight during the 1990s. Ricardo the Finite Lópezwho gave his opinion on what he saw in the ring of the T-Mobile Arena.

The former boxer explained that “Canelo Alvarez was diminished in this fight with Buffalo” and he noticed it strange compared to other fights, so he even mentioned that he suffered in speed despite applauding his counterattack.

Canelo Álvarez lost by unanimous decision to Dmitry Bivol on May 7 (Photo: Joe Camporeale/REUTERS)

In interview with The Left, Finished López explained that, “Regardless of everything Buffalo surpassed Canelo, the physical condition affected. (…) Standing still, falling at times as if in despair, was not the Saúl that has us accustomed to a more technical boxing”.

In addition, the man from Morelos explained why Saul Alvarez He believed that he had won the fight, because in his opinion, the reality is that Bivol did not beat him up either, but annulled him in the ring.

“None of them got hurt, it was a fight where distance prevailed, the greatest speed (…) Buffalo had a little more speed and it made him desperate Canelo. He was sorry (that he had won) because it didn’t hurt him Buffalobut he didn’t hurt him either,” explained the former undefeated champion.

Saúl Álvarez will have to decide whether to execute the rematch against Bivol in September, or face Golovkin for the trilogy (Photo: Joe Camporeale/REUTERS)

And if that was not enough, Ricardo Lopez criticized the strategy and approach of Canelo ante Buffalo and emphasized how he lowered his hands out of exhaustion.

“Canelo he did not find the compass (…) The strategy was not adequate, he had to link his boxing quickly, enter, exit, move his waist, ”he described the Finiteto later clarify that, in general, Álvarez’s technique was superiorbut that was not enough.

“He has better boxing Caneloit is more technical, that he has not shown it and he did not have the capacity to discern the style of Buffalo that was another problem that he experienced… He only knows how his preparation was.”

“He didn’t have the strength, he stood still, lowered his hands, something he had never done”

(Image: Joe Camporeale/REUTERS)

It was previously Erik the terrible Morales who gave his explanation about the defeat, because among the main factors that condemned him, there was a Overconfidenceboth in physical preparation and in strategy, since it was completely nullified by the skills of his Russian opponent.

“I think this time Canelo His ego won him, his confidence… He went up with extreme confidence,” Morales said for the channel. One More Roundwhere he mentioned that he was never able to correct Bivol’s good posture.

under that same line, the terrible Morales He went on to say that Álvarez “believed that standing in front was going to be enough,” so he reiterated that the man from Guadalajara did not have an established plan to deal with the variants that Bivol showed during the 12 rounds.

