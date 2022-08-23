Finland delays processing of tourist visas for Russian citizens

Finland-Russia border (Reuters)

The Finnish authorities reported that they are slowing down the processing of tourist visas for Russian citizensin retaliation for the Russian invasion of Ukraine, although they open the door to issuing visas for humanitarian reasons.

“I’ll say it straight: we are slowing down the issuance of visas so they are not issued in the same way as before. The arrival of tourists is a problem that must be addressed”, said the prime minister, Sanna Marin, according to the public television network YLE.

“Even if Finland stopped issuing all visas, it would not affect Schengen visas, but they could still be used to travel through Finland. That’s why the matter must be resolved in a European manner”, he explained, adding that the authorities also value the creation of a humanitarian visa.

According to Marin, limiting the issuance of tourist visas to Russian citizens points directly to the leadership of the Kremlin, since “a large part of russians supports the war”. “This is one of our ways of informing Russians about Russia’s war of aggression”, he added.

These statements have been made from Helsinki in a meeting with Finnish diplomats as part of a three-day meeting of ambassadors with the Finnish president, Sali Niinisto, who has assured that all confidence in Russia “is gone” and that there are no ingredients in sight for a new beginning.

“The war now limited to Ukraine can be extended further. Other conflicts in the world may also arise that compete for the global attention of NATO countries, for example, in the direction of the Pacific Ocean”, Niinisto said for his part.

Regarding your entry into the I’LL TAKEhas indicated that “Finland’s membership will double the existing anti-Russian border in NATO”. “From the point of view of both Finland and NATO as a whole, it is of utmost importance that Finland also deals primarily with defending its own territory in the future,” he stressed, as published. Helsingin sanomat newspaper.

For his part, Marin has pointed out that Finland’s entry into NATO will bring relations with Estonia closer. “Finland should have listened more closely to Estonia and other Baltic countries regarding Russia”, she has pointed out regarding common security.

“The concerns of Turkey, Finland’s long-standing friend, have been answered to the best of our ability, because the security of all allies must be treated as seriously as our own.”, settled.

Representatives of the governments of Finland, Sweden and Turkey are scheduled to meet this month to try to smooth things over and relaunch the accession of the Nordic States to the Atlantic Alliance, which has been ratified by more than twenty countries.

The three countries signed on the margins of the summit of leaders of the Atlantic Alliance, held in Madrid, an agreement by which Ankara undertook to withdraw its veto in exchange for a series of concessions from Helsinki and Stockholm. To this day, the Turkish authorities still do not consider anything closed, but apparently there is a shared commitment to continue talking.

