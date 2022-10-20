Finland will build a metal wall on its border with Russia to stop the massive arrival of migrants

Finnish border guards check a Russian vehicle at the Vaalimaa border checkpoint in Virolahti, Finland

The Finnish government has won the support of all political parties to build a metal trench in the most vulnerable sections of its border with Russia, with the aim of curbing illegal immigration and the massive arrival of migrants.

The measure, initially proposed by the Finnish Border Guardwas supported by all the parliamentary groups during a consultative meeting that the Executive held on Tuesday afternoon with the leaders of the rest of the political parties.

“It is about being able to make sure that the border is well guarded and being able to anticipate what may happen on it,” the Finnish prime minister told the press. Sanna Marin.

The project, whose details have yet to be finalized, contemplates the construction of a metal fence several meters high with concertinas on its upper part and video surveillance cameras on the border sections considered to be at greatest risk.

Altogether, the fence will have a total extension of between 130 and 260 kilometers, which represents between 10 and 20% of the 1,340 kilometers of border that separate Finland and Russia.

The works are expected to last about four years and involve an outlay of “several hundred million euros”, according to border guard estimates.

Sanna Marin, Prime Minister of Finland

Initially, a test section of about three kilometers will be built on the Finnish southeast border, the busiest due to its proximity to St. Petersburgat a cost of about six million euros.

Finlandwhich has the border with Russia longest of the European Union (EU) and the second in Europe (after Ukraine), thus responds to the increase in tensions with Moscow as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the accession process of Finland and Sweden to the I’LL TAKE.

The Kremlin has repeatedly warned Helsinki that its entry into the Atlantic Alliance will have serious consequences, which is why the Finnish government fears that Russia could orchestrate a migration crisis similar to the one that took place on the border between Poland and Belarus at the end of 2021.

For this reason, the Finnish Executive approved last July as a matter of urgency a series of legal reforms that will allow it to deal with a possible massive arrival of immigrants at its border.

These amendments include a legal provision to allow the construction of fences and other types of barriers on the border to increase national security.

They also include the possibility of temporarily prohibiting the right to stay and move in areas close to the border in exceptional circumstances, for example in the event of a massive influx of immigrants.

Likewise, it makes it possible to centralize the reception of asylum applications at certain points along the border, which would mean closing the rest of the border crossings to refugees.

(With information from EFE)

KEEP READING:

Russia detained another 50 Ukrainian employees of the Zaporizhzhia NPP

The US and NATO will supply Ukraine with anti-aircraft defenses against Iranian drones

The first images of the damage to the Nord Stream gas pipeline confirm that there was sabotage