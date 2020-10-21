Finneas Drops New Tune, ‘Cannot Wait to Be Lifeless’

Finneas, Billie Eilish’s brother and musical collaborator, has dropped a brand new solo track in the present day with the cheerful title “Can’t Wait to Be Lifeless.”

Nonetheless, he clarifies, “I’m completely happy for this track to imply something to anybody who listens to it, however to me, it’s a track about my relationship with the Web. Particularly in an election 12 months. Particularly throughout a pandemic. Typically, the web makes me snicker, generally it makes me cry, generally it makes me hopeful. However generally, it actually makes me wanna be lifeless.”

The track’s official video will premiere Thursday (Oct. 22).

Finneas, who received six Grammy Awards in January for his work on Eilish’s debut full-length “When We All Fall Asleep, The place Do We Go?,” has been releasing a gentle stream of latest materials over the previous few months. These embody a trio of songs with Eilish, a solo EP final fall and a single just a few weeks again, “What They’ll Say About Us,” which was written in lockdown.

On Saturday at 6 p.m. ET, Finneas and Eilish will carry out one of many first livestreams by a serious artist, a reconfigured model of the set from her postponed “The place Do We Go?” tour. Tickets are $30 and will be acquired at https://livestream.billieeilish.com/.

Utilizing a number of cameras and XR know-how, the occasion can be a digital live performance in a 3D rendered atmosphere, in accordance to the announcement. 5 hundred pre-selected followers can be ready to work together with Eilish just about and in real-time all through the present. A preshow will happen at 5 p.m. ET on the day of the present, debuting an unique new clip from Eilish’s upcoming Apple TV Plus documentary, “Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry.” The preshow may also function visitor appearances and particular content material giveaways.