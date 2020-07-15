FIR cannot be lodged against Baba Ramdev and Patanjali’s corona drug claim: Delhi Police

new Delhi: Delhi Police said in a district court against Patanjali Ayurveda Limited (Patanjali), Ramdev (Baba Ramdev) and others on charges of defrauding people by claiming treatment of Kovid-19 for jurisdiction and other reasons. No FIR can be lodged. The SHO of Vasant Vihar police station said this in its report in response to a petition filed in the court, seeking directions from the court to register a case against Ramdev and others. Also Read – Donate plasma for corona patients, get Rs 5000, announced here

Petitioner Tushar Anand claimed that Ramdev and others were "allowed to make only one immunity booster (anti-inflammatory drug)", but are falsely claiming in the media that they have received treatment for Kovid-19 . "

In the report, Sub-Inspector Pankaj Kumar said, "As the alleged press conference was organized by Baba Ramdev in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, it does not come under the jurisdiction or jurisdiction of Vasant Vihar Police Station, New Delhi. Therefore no action can be taken by the Vasant Vihar Police Station. "

The report said that it is also pertinent to mention here that the Ministry of AYUSH has allowed the sale of Patanjali’s coronil as an immunity booster and not as a treatment for coronovirus. If there are allegations of violation of the guidelines of the Ministry of AYUSH, the complainant can contact the concerned agency. On 23 June, Patanjali Ayurveda launched the ‘Coronil’ tablet and inhaled medicine, which claimed that it could cure Kovid-19 within seven days. On 1 July, the Ministry of AYUSH allowed Patanjali to sell it as a coronil immunity booster and not as a treatment for coronavirus.