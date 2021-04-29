FIR filed in opposition to Mumbai Police’s former commissioner Parambir Singh, DCP and 26 policemen

Parambir Singh, Former Mumbai Police Commissioner, Akola, FIR, Mumbai Police, Mumbai, Information: Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh (Parambir Singh) However a police inspector-level officer has made allegations of corruption, at the foundation of which the Maharashtra Police has filed an FIR in opposition to him. ( FIR) Is recorded. This FIR has been registered in opposition to former Commissioner Singh, DCP Parag Manre and 26 different policemen in Akola, Vidarbha. Additionally Learn – Covid Vaccine: Uddhav govt’s resolution – all voters between 18 to 44 in Maharashtra gets unfastened corona vaccine

A senior reputable stated on Thursday that the FIR has been lodged in opposition to Singh, DCP Parag Manare and 26 different policemen in Akola, Vidarbha. The town Kotwali police of Akola has filed an FIR in opposition to the policemen beneath quite a lot of sections of legal conspiracy, destruction of proof and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities Act) 1989.

The senior police officer stated that the Akola police has registered a 0 FIR (police station in any house by which the crime has taken position, however an FIR in any police station) and it's been transferred to the police of Thane town.

Police Inspector Bhimrao Ghadge has made many allegations of corruption in opposition to Singh and different officials in his grievance. These types of allegations are from the time when the previous Mumbai Police Commissioner Thane used to be posted within the police.

Ghadge, who used to be posted in Thane Police Commissionerate from 2015 to 2018, has alleged that throughout his tenure, many officials running beneath Singh had been occupied with acts of corruption. He additionally claimed that Singh had additionally requested to not report price sheets in opposition to some other people, in opposition to whom an FIR used to be lodged.

Ghadge, now posted on the Akola police keep an eye on room, has additionally alleged that 5 FIRs had been lodged in opposition to him after Singh’s refusal to obey his directions and he used to be suspended.

Please inform that Parambir Singh filed a legal PIL in opposition to the then Maharashtra House Minister Anil Deshmukh on March 25 and demanded a CBI inquiry in opposition to Deshmukh. Singh had alleged that Deshmukh had requested cops, together with suspended police officer Sachin Waje, to get better Rs 100 crore from bars and eating places. Suspended police officer Sachin Waje is dealing with a probe through the Nationwide Investigation Company (NIA) in relation to explosives encumbered SUVs close to the place of dwelling of industrialist Mukesh Ambani in Mumbai.