FIR lodged against girl accused of raping BSP MP, know what is the matter …

In an unexpected development, a court in Uttar Pradesh ordered the police to register a case against the girl who had accused her of rape against Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Atul Rai. The Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) has ordered the Cantt police to register an FIR against Rai and her friend Satyam Prakash Rai against the girl accused of rape.

Atul Rai's brother Pawan Kumar Singh alleged that this girl runs a honeytrap racket. In support of her claim, Pawan has submitted copies of two marksheets of the girl, in which the girl has stated her date of birth separately in another case filed against Atul Rai and a 2015 college student leader.

The court has ordered that the documents presented by the girl in various cases should be properly examined. Pawan's lawyer Anuj Yadav said, "A case has been registered against the girl and her friend Satyam Prakash Rai under Section 156 (3) of the CrPC. Pawan alleged that in 2015, the same girl had filed a case of sexual harassment in Shivpur police against a student leader of UP. In which the high school marksheet he submitted, his date of birth was 10 March 1997. Whereas this time he submitted the high school marksheet, in which his date of birth was 10 June 1997. '

Yadav said, ‘Pawan has alleged that the girl is trying to get legal benefits on the basis of fake documents.’ Let us tell you that on April 26, 2019, one week after filing nomination from Ghosi parliamentary constituency as BSP candidate Later on Atul Rai, Ballia girl filed a complaint of rape against him in Varanasi on 2 May. After this Rai went underground and his entire election campaign was run by his wife. He surrendered on 22 June, after winning the election. After this, in January this year, he was given parole for 2 days to take oath as a member of the Lok Sabha.

(Input: INAS)