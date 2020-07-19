FIR lodged against two Instagram account holders for sending pornographic and threatening messages to Riya Chakraborty

new Delhi: After the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, the Mumbai Police has registered an FIR against two people on the complaint of their girlfriend Riya Chakraborty. DCP of Mumbai Police told that on the complaint of actress Riya Chakraborty, a complaint has been filed against 2 Instagram account holders at Santa Cruz Police Station for sending vulgar messages and threatening them. Also Read – Amidst the battle of Rajasthan, BJP said- We are seeing a fight in Congress, we have to do something at the right time

Mumbai's Zone 9 DCP Abhishek Trimukhe said, "On the complaint of actress Riya Chakraborty, a complaint has been filed against 2 Instagram account holders at Santa Cruz Police Station for sending indecent messages and threatening them."

A complaint has been filed against 2 Instagram account holders at Santa Cruz Police Station on the complaint of actress Riya Chakraborty for sending indecent messages and threatening them: Abhishek Trimukhe, DCP Zone 9, Mumbai (file photo) pic.twitter.com/eX0acJVsML

Let us tell you that Chakraborty had requested the cyber crime branch to investigate the rape and murder threats that he is receiving since the death of Rajput, as people are blaming him for the suicide of Rajput on social media. . Riya Chakraborty has removed ‘Comments section’ from her Instagram page.

Tagging one of the social media accounts that Riya Chakraborty is getting threatened, she wrote, ‘I was called a murderer, I kept quiet. I was embarrassed, I kept quiet. But how did my silence give you the right to say that if I do not commit suicide, you will rape and murder me. ‘

Riya Chakraborty has requested the Home Minister to investigate the case of Sushant’s death, requesting the CBI to probe the CBI investigation into the death of actor Sushant Rajput on July 16. In order to ascertain what pressures forced Rajput to take suicide-like steps.

Addressing himself as Rajput’s ‘girlfriend’ for the first time in public, Chakraborty said that he has full faith in the government and that a CBI inquiry will help in bringing justice to the case.

The 28-year-old actress, with a Rajput picture, wrote on Instagram, “Honorable Amit Shah sir, I am Riya Chakraborty, girlfriend of Sushat Singh Rajput. More than a month has passed since his accidental death. I have full faith in the government,…. However, in the interest of justice, I request you to fold hands and order a CBI inquiry into the matter. ”Chakraborty had said,“ I just want to understand what pressures compelled Sushant to take this step. Thank you, Riya Chakraborty. Satyameva Jayate.’

Riya Chakraborty was called to the Bandra Police Station on June 18 to record a statement in connection with the investigation into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Let us tell you that Rajput was found dead on June 14 in his apartment in Bandra. Initial investigation revealed to the police that he was undergoing treatment for depression.