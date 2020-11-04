FIR registered against actress Poonam Pandey and an unknown person for shooting pornographic videos in Goa

Poonam Pandey: An FIR has been registered against actress Poonam Pandey and an unknown person who were in dispute at Canacona police station in Goa. The women’s wing of the Goa Forward Party has filed a complaint against an unknown person as well as Poonam Pandey. Actually, Poonam Pandey was shooting a pornographic video on Chapoli Dam, after which the women’s wing has taken this action. Also Read – Monalisa is romancing with Vikrant on the sea shore in Goa, Mohabbat is happening again .. Ahista … Ahista!

Let me tell you that Poonam had recently married her boyfriend Sam Bombay, but within two weeks there was a rift in their married life and there was a fierce controversy over the matter. Poonam Pandey went on a honeymoon when her husband beat her up and she filed a complaint against Sam Bombay, after which the police also arrested Sam. Also Read – School Reopening: Chief Minister’s statement- Schools are going to open in the state soon

Goa: FIR filed against an unknown person at Canacona PS for shooting of vulgar video featuring actress Poonam Pandey. Offense registered under IPC. Also, suspected wing of Goa Forward Party filed a complaint against Pandey for shooting obscene video at Chapoli Dam Also Read – Kangana does not know what is the ground reality, spoiling Goa’s name? – ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2020

But later Poonam Pandey withdrew her complaint against her husband, after which Poonam’s husband also got a bail. However, now everything is fine between the two. About which the actress herself had given information and had also posted some posts on the social media account, which is saying something similar.

Poonam had accused her husband of saying, ‘Sam once hit me so badly that my brain was hammered, I was hospitalized for several days. My face was swollen, there were marks on my body. Sam has deleted all my pictures from his Instagram while I have not done anything because I thought everything will be alright in the end. ‘

Remind that Poonam shared her wedding photos on social media. In the caption, Poonam wrote – I am expecting seven births with you. It is worth noting that Poonam Pandey had come into the discussion overnight after announcing her nude pictures on social media after winning the 2011 Cricket World Cup in India.