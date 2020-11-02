FIR registered in Lucknow against famous poet Munawar Rana, accused of inciting religious sentiments

Uttar Pradesh News: An FIR has been lodged against the famous poet Munawwar Rana Rana at Hazratganj police station in Lucknow. Munawar Rana has been accused of inciting religious sentiments. News agency ANI gave this information. Please tell that Munawar Rana gave a disputed statement about the attack in France. Also Read – UP: The victim’s family went to complain of rape, the jailor drove away from the police station; The video went viral

Lucknow: FIR filed against poet Munawwar Rana at Hazratganj Police Station under relevant sections of IPC for allegedly making objectionable remarks over the recent terrorist attacks in France.

– ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 2, 2020

The complaint lodged in the FIR states that his earnest money to justify the killings on the cartoon controversy in France is enough to spoil the social harmony. The police has said that this statement will spread disharmony among the communities, adversely affect the social harmony and is likely to disturb the public peace.

Munawar Rana defended the killing of innocents in France. Munawwar Rana argued that if the religion is like a mother, if someone makes a bad cartoon of your mother, or religion, or abuses, then they are forced to do so in anger. He said that such a cartoon was made to tease Muslims.