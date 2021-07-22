FIR registered in opposition to 6 policemen together with IPS Parambir Singh for extortion of Rs 15 crore

Mumbai: Mumbai Police has registered an FIR (case of extortion registered) in opposition to IPS officer Parambir Singh, and 5 different policemen for allegedly tough Rs 15 crore from the builder. Mumbai Police has registered an FIR in opposition to Senior IPS Officer Parambir Singh, 5 different policemen and two others in reference to the alleged call for of Rs 15 crore from a builder for retreating the case in opposition to him. is. A senior professional gave this data on Thursday.Additionally Learn – Maharashtra Corona Replace: Within the closing 24 hours in Maharashtra, greater than 8 thousand circumstances of corona and 165 sufferers died.

In accordance with the criticism of the builder, a case has been registered on the Marine Power police station in South Mumbai, a Mumbai Police professional mentioned. He didn't give additional main points of the topic. He mentioned that on this context two companions of the builder Sunil Jain and Sanjay Purnima were arrested within the case.

A case of extortion registered in opposition to former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh (in report percent), at Marine Power Police Station. Complainant is a businessman. FIR names a complete of 8 folks,incl 6 Police staff. Two civilians arrested on this topic up to now: Mumbai Police percent.twitter.com/2tHMbIB7Wg – ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2021

Mumbai Police mentioned, a case of extortion has been registered in opposition to former Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh at Marine Power police station. The complainant is a businessman. A complete of 8 folks were named within the FIR, together with 6 police staff. Thus far two civilians were arrested on this case.

In line with the criticism, Jain and Purnima, in connivance with the police officers, had demanded Rs 15 crore from the builder to withdraw some circumstances in opposition to him. The builder has named the previous Mumbai Police Commissioner and others in his criticism, the professional mentioned.

Singh in March this yr after the arrest of suspended police officer Sachin Wajhe in reference to the discovering of a automobile encumbered with explosives close to the place of dwelling of industrialist Mukesh Ambani.

He used to be got rid of from the highest publish of Mumbai Police and made Director Common House Guard.