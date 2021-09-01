FIR towards actress Payal Rohatgi for making video towards Nehru-Gandhi circle of relatives

FIR towards actress Payal Rohatgi: A case has been registered towards Bollywood actress Payal Rohatgi for making defamatory movies towards the Gandhi-Nehru circle of relatives. Cyber ​​Police has taken motion in Pune, Maharashtra. It’s alleged that Payal Rohatgi made the video and uploaded it on social media.Additionally Learn – ED raids a number of puts associated with Shiv Sena MP Bhawna Gawli, alleging rip-off price crores

The crime department registered a case underneath sections 153,500 and 505(2) of the Indian Penal Code following a grievance by means of a neighborhood Congress chief, the police authentic stated.

In keeping with the grievance, the actress together with an unidentified individual allegedly made a defamatory video about Mahatma Gandhi, former high ministers Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and different participants of the Gandhi circle of relatives and shared it on social media.

Taking cognizance of the video, Congress chief and celebration’s Pune unit office-bearer Sangeeta Tiwari complained to the police towards Rohatgi, the authentic stated.