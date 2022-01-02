FIR towards ‘Bully Bai’ app and Twitter maintain for sharing footage of Muslim girls for public sale

Mumbai: Mumbai Cyber ​​Police (Mumbai Cyber Police) ‘Bully Bai’ (Bully Bai) Twitter creators and promoters of the app (Twitter) An FIR has been registered towards Handel. The police have taken this step after an uproar over the importing of images of no less than 100 influential Muslim girls on an app. The case used to be registered underneath sections 354-D (pursuing girls), 500 (punishment for defamation) and different sections of the Data Generation Act.Additionally Learn – Mumbai On Alert: Mumbai On Top Alert, Leaves Of All Policemen Canceled; Khalistani terrorists feared assault

Officers mentioned that the "Western Zone of the Cyber ​​Police has registered an FIR towards the operators of the Twitter maintain and the builders (builders) of the 'Bully Bye' app posted on GitHub." Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi flagged the 'bully bye' app to each Mumbai Police and Data and Generation Minister Ashwini Vaishnav and demanded motion.

After this, it used to be mentioned from the central executive that "the federal government is operating intently with the police organizations in Delhi and Mumbai on this topic." Mumbai Police had mentioned that they have got taken cognizance of the topic and the involved government had been requested to do so.

The incident of importing footage on ‘Bully Purchase’ app is very similar to importing of images on ‘Sully Offers’ in July ultimate yr. Each the apps paintings the similar method. On opening the app, an image of a Muslim lady seems as a bully bye. Footage of Muslim girls with a big following on Twitter, together with reporters, had been selectively uploaded. And their costs have been written through presenting them for public sale.