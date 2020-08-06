Fire at Corona Hospital in Ahmedabad, eight patients died

A fire broke out in a corona hospital in Ahmedabad city of Gujarat today. Eight people have died in this accident. Five men and three women are among those killed. All of them were suffering from Corona virus infection. Also Read – Demand for more than 10 lakh packets for coronil from Patanjali Ayurved every day: Baba Ramdev

According to the police, there is a Shrey Hospital in Navarangpura area of ​​Ahmedabad. The ICU of this hospital caught fire around 3 am.

Several fire tenders reached the spot as soon as the information was received and an attempt was made to extinguish the fire. In order to save from fire, the management evacuated patients from the hospital in a hurry. Many patients were evacuated by police and fire personnel.

According to the report, eight people have died in the fire so far. The fire was controlled at around eight in the morning. Many other patients have been rescued.