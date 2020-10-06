Fire breaks out after heat blast at Bengaluru power plant, badly scorched engineer dies

Bengaluru: One of the two engineers, who was seriously injured in the fire, died in a fire following a heat blast at the 370 MW Gas-Based Combined Cycle Power Plant in Yelahanka, Bengaluru. According to the police, the deceased was identified as Balaji Murugan of General Electric. He was admitted to the burn ward of Victoria Hospital in the city and died on Monday night. Also Read – Fire in Kanpur chemical factory, fire engines arrived after one and a half hours

Significantly, at least 15 employees working in the Karnataka Power Corporation Limited's 370 MW gas power plant were injured in the accident on the day of 2 October. KPCL had claimed that during preliminary investigation, it was suspected that the oil spill may have caused the fire. The statement said, "The root cause is being analyzed to find out the exact cause of the incident. The combined cycle gas power plant at Yelahanka is under construction and in the commissioning phase. Construction is being done by Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL). "

At the same time, the Director of Fire and Emergency Services of Karnataka State K.K. Shiv Kumar had said that the heat blast at KPCL's Combined Cycle Power Plant (370 MW) at Yelahanka occurred while the engineers were conducting tests in the gas turbine chamber.

He said, “The plant was to commence its operations in December. He tested all day. But as they were testing, the pressure variation was observed. Natural gas is supplied to this plant by GAIL India Limited. The incident occurred when KPCL engineers were conducting several tests to test the turbine. “