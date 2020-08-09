Fire breaks out at Covid19 Center: Fire breaks out in Vijayawada’s Kovid Center Hotel, seven people dead, firemen arrived

new Delhi: A major incident has come to light in Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh. A huge fire broke out in a city hotel. This hotel was being used as a Covid Center. At the time of the fire, many patients were staying in the Kovid Center. Fire crews rushed to the scene immediately after receiving information about the fire, after which relief work was released. This incident of fire occurred at the Swarna Palace Hotel. Currently, the cause of the fire has not been known yet. Also Read – Crane Collapses Accident: The family of those who died in the crane accident will get an ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh.

According to the information received, seven people have died in this incident, while 30 people have been evacuated outside the hotel by rescuing. Total number of people were present in the hotel during the incident, in which the number of patients suffering from coronavirus is said to be 40.