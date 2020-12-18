Fire Breaks Out in Jalpaiguri: West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri Market, 150 shops burst in flames

Jalpaiguri: At least 150 shops were set ablaze after a terrible fire broke out in a market in Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal early Friday. Officials gave this information. Officials said that at around 3 am, a shopkeeper saw flames rising in Dhupguri market. He said that six fire engines were sent to the spot but due to no source of water nearby, the operation to control the fire was delayed. Later water was brought from the Kumlai drain but by then many shops had been destroyed. Also Read – West Bengal: Mamta government did not accept the resignation of Shubhendu Adhikari, stated the reason

District fire officer Pradeep Sarkar said, "Due to no source of water near the market, it was very difficult to bring water to control the fire." Officials said that from other places, including Dinhata and Stormganj in Coochbehar district Four more fire vehicles were called. He said that the fire was controlled around six in the morning.

Officials said that no one was injured in the incident and the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. North Bengal Development Minister Rabindranath Ghosh visited the area and interacted with the officials. Local MLA from Trinamool Congress Mithali Roy was also present at the scene.

Ghosh said, “I have come here on the instruction of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.” Ghosh informed Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim regarding the situation and appealed to him to hand over this market to Dhupguri Municipal Corporation. Take action. Currently, it comes under the Zilla Parishad.

The minister said, “About 150 shops were gutted in the fire.” He said that the state government is ready to provide all possible help to the shopkeepers in this hour of crisis and the shops which are burnt will be rebuilt. ” Alleged that the area’s reservoirs have been encroached, causing a water crisis.