Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes opens at the top of the UK top sales with a record

The video game gets better data in stores than its predecessor, but without being the best Nintendo Warriors.

Nintendo Switch video games continue their idyll with the British market. Thus, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes debuted this past week at the top of the top-sales in the United Kingdom, improving by 45.3% the demand data for the first video game of the spin-off series more focused on the action of the series. Japanese company.

The first Fire Emblem: Warriors hit stores in 2017 in a simultaneous release for Nintendo 3DS and Nintendo Switch, released that same year.

Despite its significant improvement in sales Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes has not been able to exceed the numbers of its sister franchise as pointed out by GamesIndustry. Thus, Three Hopes sold 1% less in its Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition debut and 76% fewer copies than Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity.

For the rest, the rest of the British sales ranking provides few headlines. With Horizon: Forbidden West lowering its performance in the market by 38%, possibly motivated once again by a lower stock of PS5 compared to the previous period. In third position we find Mario Strikers: Battle League Football, one more Nintendo title, which covers more than half of the top-10 positions this week.

In its information GamesIndustry does not mention more news of the week, but some re-entry among the 40 best sellers such as Super Mario Party or Wreckfest. The latter landed on Nintendo Switch last week after passing through other platforms.

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes (Nintendo)

Horizon Forbidden West (PlayStation)

Mario Strikers: Battle League Football (Nintendo)

Mario Kart 8: Deluxe (Nintendo)

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Warner Bros.)

Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo)

Pokémon Legends: Arceus (Nintendo)

Minecraft (Switch Edition) (Xbox)

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)

Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar)

More about: Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, Fire Emblem Warriors, Nintendo, Omega Force, UK Sales and Sales.