Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes presents its protagonist with an action-packed trailer

The video published by Nintendo also introduces unpublished battles and new gameplay scenes.

After the success of Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Nintendo ended up surprising us during its Nintendo Direct with a new title in its saga musou. Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes will recover the legacy of the aforementioned title to evolve within the genre that puts us in a 1 vs 1,000 battle, although there are still many details to reveal about this new installment.

Shez will be the new protagonist of Fire Emblem Warriors: Three HopesNintendo has wanted to silence some of these doubts with a new trailer in which several relevant elements of this adventure are shown to us. Here, we are introduced to the person who will accompany the already familiar characters from the main game: Shez (whose name may be changed in the future), who will join the battle with Edelgard, Dimitri, Claude, and other familiar faces. On this occasion, the franchise will invite us to end the Shadow Scourgewho will act as the antagonist of the story.

Argument aside, said trailer also features some of the franchise’s most characteristic mechanics. Actions such as lead troops or make decisions They will join those massive fights in which we defeat hundreds of enemies with powerful combos, where we will have the opportunity to fight with the aforementioned Shez or with the characters that debuted in Three Houses.

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is scheduled for release in June 24 on Nintendo Switch, so it is likely that Nintendo will continue to raise public expectations in the coming weeks. If you want to know the characteristics of this class of musous, you can consult our analysis of Fire Emblem Warriors, although we also recommend you read the analysis of Fire Emblem: Three Houses in case you want access this story from the beginning.

Más sobre: Fire Emblem Three Hopes, Fire Emblem: Three Houses y Nintendo.