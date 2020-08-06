Fire in Ahmedabad hospital, PM Modi talks to CM Rupani

Fire breaks out at Covid-19 hospital in Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed grief over the incident of fire in the ICU ward of a private hospital in Ahmedabad and expressed condolences to the families of the casualties. The Prime Minister also spoke to Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Ahmedabad Mayor Bijal Patel in this regard and took stock of the situation. Also Read – Fire broke out at Covid Hospital: Fire in Corona Hospital, Ahmedabad, eight patients died

A fire broke out in the ICU ward of Shrey Hospital in Navarangpur area in Ahmedabad early Thursday, killing eight patients. This hospital is marked for the treatment of Kovid-19 patients.

Modi tweeted and said, "My heart was disturbed by the sad incident in the hospital in Ahmedabad. My condolences to the bereaved family. I wish the injured well soon."

He said that after talking to Chief Minister Rupani and Mayor Patel, he inquired about the current situation. He said, “All possible assistance is being provided to the affected people from the administration.”

According to local authorities, about 40 other patients of Kovid-19 were rescued in the hospital and have been admitted to another hospital in the city.

