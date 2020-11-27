Fire in Gujarat Covid Hospital: fire in ICU of Kovid Hospital, five corona patients died

Fire In Gujarat Covid Hospital: A fierce fire broke out late Thursday night at a Kovid hospital in Gujarat’s Rajkot district, in which five corona patients were burnt to death. The condition of another corona patient injured in the accident is said to be critical. So far the cause of the fire has not been known, but according to the hospital, a short circuit in the machinery is believed to be the cause of the fire. Also read – Agriculture Ministry News: Center approves cheap loan of 3,971 crores for small irrigation projects, know- which state got how much amount

As many as 33 corona patients were undergoing treatment in the ICU ward of Udaya Sivananda Kovid Hospital near Anand Bungalow intersection in Gujarat city between 1 pm to 2 pm on Thursday night. The rescued patients have been shifted to another Kovid hospital. Also Read – Festival Advance: Employees of this state will get a gift on Diwali – Festival Bonus

The names of the deceased patients in this accident are Ram Singhbhai, Nitinbhai Badani, Siklal Agrawat, Sanjay Rathore and Keshubhai Akbari. Please tell that Uday Shivanand Hospital was approved as a Covid Center in September itself. This is the fourth incident of arson since August in a hospital in Gujarat. Also Read – Heavy Rain in Gujarat: Heavy rain in Gujarat, death of nine people, destruction will continue even today

District Commissioner Manoj Aggarwal said that Chief Minister Vijay Rupani is in constant touch with us after receiving the news of the accident. He said that whoever is responsible for the accident will be acted upon.

The hospital’s nursing staff said that late Thursday night, a sudden smoldering of smoke started in the ICU ward on the second floor, there was a stampede among all the medical staff including doctors. Patients were rescued by breaking the windows of the windows.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has expressed deep sorrow over the incident and said that the family of the deceased should be restrained in the difficult times. Let me tell you that even before this, three Kovid hospitals had caught fire in Gujarat, in which many Corona patients died.