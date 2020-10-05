Fire in Kanpur chemical factory, fire engines arrived after one and a half hours

Kanpur: A fierce fire broke out in a chemical factory in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh on Monday. Seeing the flames and black smoke coming out of the factory, panic spread among the workers who came to work in the nearby factories. In a hurry, all the factories have been evacuated. The police have reached the spot and there was a stampede among the employees working there. Due to the jam on GT Road, fire engine could reach the train after one and half hour. Also Read – Huge fire in ONGC oil plant, many fire engines reached the spot

The senior superintendent of Kanpur police said that a fire broke out in a paint factory on Monday on Mandhana Pachor Road in Kanpur. Due to the chemical in the paint, the fire increased. However, the cause of the fire has not been known. No casualties are reported yet.

According to the information received from the laborers, five laborers arrived in the morning to work. As soon as they opened the factory gate, the fire was burning inside. The workers ran outside making noise and they informed the people around. The villagers informed the factory owner besides the police. During this time, there were about 50 blasts one by one. The villagers left their homes and fled towards the road. The explosions were so strong that the pieces of drum flew off and fell for more than 100 meters. Fire brigade have reached the spot and started an effort to control the fire.