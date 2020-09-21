Fire in NCB building, fire extinguishers trying to extinguish the fire

new Delhi: A fire broke out in the building of Mumbai’s Ballard Estate Exchange this afternoon due to fire. The building also houses the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office. The NCB is currently investigating the drugs angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Many fire engines have reached the spot after receiving information about the fire. Also Read – Increased scope of investigation in drugs case- Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor to send notice for inquiry this week NCB- Report

According to the information, the fire is on the second floor of the building and the NCB office is on the third floor. However, so far no information has been reported about any casualty in this accident. So far the reasons for the fire have not been known. Information is still being collected in the case.

Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Exchange Building at Ballard Estate; fire tenders present at the spot pic.twitter.com/odzNk0Bfpd

– ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2020

The smoke released from the second floor is clearly visible in the photo released by the agency. This fire broke out on Monday. During this time most of the people were in the office, in such a situation there was panic all around. Fire brigade arrived on the spot, trying to control the fire.