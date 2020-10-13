Fire in the house in the dark of night, woman and her 3 children died

Katihar: A woman, including three children, died due to scorching fire in a house in Abadpur police station area of ​​Bihar’s Katihar district late Monday. The condition of another scorched woman in this incident is still critical, whose treatment is being done in the local hospital. Also Read – Tej Pratap arrives in Hasanpur with stunning, said- See, I have brought the future CM of Bihar along

Abadpur police station in-charge Sanjay Kumar said on Tuesday that his daughter Nurefa and Rinke Khatoon (28) had come to their maternal home from their in-laws at Jahangir Khan, a resident of Shivanandpur village. After having dinner on Monday night, the two sisters went to sleep in a room with their children. Due to no electricity, the lamp was lit in the room for illumination. It is feared that the house caught fire due to falling lamp. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Tej Pratap did nomination, Tejashwi did not get permission, know

The in-charge of the police station said that three children Ayub (7 months), Kashmiri Khatoon (3) and Moushumi Khatoon (8) died at the spot while the two sisters got badly burnt by the fire. With the help of locals, both were rushed to the hospital where Rinki succumbed during treatment. The fire has been controlled with the help of local people. Police is investigating the matter by reaching the spot. Also Read – When two young girls of childhood were surprised to see the love of both their families, know the reason