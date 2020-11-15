Fire in wooden warehouse in Mundka, west Delhi, one person dead

Latest news today: One person died in a fire in a wooden warehouse in Mundka area of ​​West Delhi. A Delhi Fire Service official gave this information on Sunday. Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg said that the fire broke out in the warehouse at 11.45 pm, after which 12 fire vehicles were sent to the spot. Also Read – Covid-19 in Delhi Update: Delhi’s corona is worst in the country, then more than 7 thousand cases came up

Delhi: One person died in a fire that broke out at a godown last night in Mundka area. Twelve fire tenders reached the spot and the fire was doused.

– ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2020

He told that a burnt corpse of a person has been found inside the warehouse. He said that the fire has been controlled, but the cause of the fire has not yet been known.

