Entertainment

Firecrackers Ban: Ban on firecrackers burning in this state even on Christmas and New Year

November 24, 2020
1 Min Read

Firecrackers Ban During Christmas New Year: The Mizoram government has decided to ban burning of firecrackers on Christmas and New Year to prevent air pollution. Due to air pollution, respiratory problems due to Kovid-19 patients and others can increase considerably, in view of which this decision has been taken. An official gave this information on Tuesday.

He said that a decision in this regard was taken during the high-level meeting held under the chairmanship of Home Minister Lachhamliana. Apart from firecrackers, other toy items like sky lanterns and guns will also be banned, the official said. There are a total of 3,710 cases of Kovid-19 in the state, out of which 452 infected people are under treatment.

(input language)

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.