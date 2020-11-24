Firecrackers Ban: Ban on firecrackers burning in this state even on Christmas and New Year

Firecrackers Ban During Christmas New Year: The Mizoram government has decided to ban burning of firecrackers on Christmas and New Year to prevent air pollution. Due to air pollution, respiratory problems due to Kovid-19 patients and others can increase considerably, in view of which this decision has been taken. An official gave this information on Tuesday.

He said that a decision in this regard was taken during the high-level meeting held under the chairmanship of Home Minister Lachhamliana. Apart from firecrackers, other toy items like sky lanterns and guns will also be banned, the official said. There are a total of 3,710 cases of Kovid-19 in the state, out of which 452 infected people are under treatment.

