Firecrackers Ban: There will likely be no fireworks on Diwali, Kali Puja, Christmas in Bengal, Calcutta Top Courtroom banned

Firecrackers Ban: Burning of crackers has been totally banned in West Bengal. The Calcutta Top Courtroom totally banned the sale and use of firecrackers within the state. In keeping with the record of reports company ANI, 'There will likely be no fireworks in Bengal on Diwali, Kali Puja, Chhath, Christmas and New 12 months. The Top Courtroom gave this order mentioning the Corona epidemic.

Calcutta Top Courtroom has ordered a whole ban at the sale and use of firecrackers this Diwali/Kali Puja/Chhath Puja/Christmas/New 12 months because of the #COVID19 pandemic scenario within the state. percent.twitter.com/lAWniKMpGq – ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2021

Previous, the state executive had given permission to burn inexperienced crackers for 2 hours on Diwali.