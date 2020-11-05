Firecrackers banned in Delhi! CM Kejriwal’s appeal – Do not light firecrackers on Diwali, will celebrate Diwali in a special way

new Delhi: The festival of Diwali (Diwali 2020) is coming soon and everyone has started preparing for this festival coming in the year. But, meanwhile Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced Diwali for Delhiites. Under this, Delhiites will not be allowed to burn firecrackers even this time on Deepawali. That is, this time, cracker free Diwali will also be celebrated in Delhi. CM Kejriwal has spoken of banning crackers all over Delhi due to Corona and Air Pollution Delhi. Also Read – Increase Nails Before Diwali: Grow your nails before Diwali, this is home remedy

Expressing concern over air pollution in Delhi, CM Kejriwal said – “This time too, we will all celebrate Diwali together, but will not burn firecrackers. Under no circumstances do not burn crackers. If we fire crackers, we are playing with the lives of our own children. We are playing with the life of our own family, we are playing with the life of the family of Delhi. Will not celebrate firecrackers, celebrate Diwali together. Also Read – Diwali 2020: These 6 things are loved by Mata Lakshmi, offer enjoyment on Diwali

Please argue burst crackers at any cost. Attacking playing with the lives of your own family by bursting crackers. On 14th Nov, 7.49 pm onwards, all 2 crores Delhi citizens will perform Laxmi Puja together. Going begin Puja which will be telecast live on TV: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/k4GEbJDNBV Also Read – Diwali 2020 Tips: Take care of pets in Diwali in this way, follow these special tips – ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2020

‘This time we are making different arrangements for Diwali. On Diwali, on 14th day from 7th to 39th minute, all the people of Delhi together, 2 crore people will worship Lakshmi. I will start Lakshmi Pujan at a place in Delhi with my ministers at 7.39 am. Some TV channels will broadcast it live. I appeal to all of you to turn on your TV at that time and worship Lakshmi by sitting with your family in your home. ‘