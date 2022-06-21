Fired for resting a lot (and Justice supports it): the case of a teleworker who had his phone controlled

The control of teleworkers continues to be present in many stories that finally reach the courts. In a new case that has now come to light, a worker who had controlled the calls he made was fired for taking too many breaks throughout the workday. Despite the fact that he tried to fight it in court, in the end the first sentence was confirmed.

This sentence was pronounced on May 9, acknowledging that this worker He greatly exceeded rest times that were stipulated in their rest. And this is something that was revealed because all the breaks had to be made visually.

fired for resting too much

Due to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, many companies were forced to resort to telecommuting. This meant that with this case the company signed a new agreement with the worker, where they stipulated 10 minutes of rest a day, and 7 or 8 visual breaks of five minutes. In addition, the mandatory authorization was also collected to be able to monitor and audit the calls to assess the worker’s productive data. Such was the control the employee had to request authorization to make an outgoing call, justifying it.





It was in September when the company detected that the worker’s breaks were far exceeding what was stipulated. At the moment he was given a warning of what was happening so that he finished correcting himself, but the worker continued with a similar attitude in which he apparently took too many breaks during his working day.

And although he tried to correct that this was not a disciplinary dismissal, the truth is that the courts have agreed with the company. The test that has finally tipped the scales towards them has been the warning they gave him in writing and that it seems that he did not finish complying by continuing with a similar attitude.

But the question that anyone can ask in these cases is if the same thing would have happened if it were not telecommuting. We have seen in recent weeks how many stories have emerged about the Millimetric control of workers. Both in their calls and in the times they take off, being totally timed.

This is something that also happens on the PCs of teleworkers, which are in many cases fully monitored. In this way, you cannot take even a minute to look at a news or entertainment web page, since it could be considered that you are not working on schedules. In the end, what is at issue here is the mistrust that employers may have of their employees, and they resort to these methods, even if they are not completely ethical.

Source | General Council of the Judiciary

Via | E&J