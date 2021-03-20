Firefly Lane’s Sarah Chalke Talks Second Season and a Scrubs Reunion

Sarah Chalke insists she doesn’t know if “Firefly Lane” is getting a second season.

“Out of your mouth,” she says once I ask her about the way forward for the Netflix collection on the most recent episode of the “Only for Selection” podcast. “I’m so hopeful.”

The collection follows the lives of childhood finest pals Tully Hart (Katherine Heigl) and Kate Mularkey. Tully is a well-known discuss present host whereas Kate decides to return to work whereas going by way of a divorce from Johnny Ryan, who occurs to be Tully’s tv producer. Within the season finale, Kate refuses to speak to Tully for causes by no means revealed to viewers. “You so not often see this unimaginable bond between two girls in tv,” Chalke says. “I really like their genuine, flawed relationship that it’s not this shiny, all the pieces is ideal,” Chalke says. “You see them actually go at it and overcome large issues, however then there’s this one factor that they will’t.”

What did Tully do?

I don’t know. I actually don’t know. I don’t know what (present creator) Maggie Friedman will decide. We talked about it a bunch and we had been like, “Properly, it positively can’t be that Tully slept with Johnny.” It will probably’t be one thing like that. That’s one thing that we all know we might by no means be capable to have them get previous.

You play Kate from her late teenagers by way of her 40s. What number of wigs did you strive on?

I’ve a wig obsession. I really like wigs. I used to be excited at the concept this was going to be an possibility, that we’re going to have all these totally different hairstyles. There was a second earlier than we began capturing, was it going to be Katie or me that went with darkish hair and who was going to go dye their hair. I used to be up in my hometown of Vancouver the place we had been going to be capturing and the producers and the creators had been all in L.A., so I went to a wig retailer and I obtained to strive on all these totally different wigs types in all these totally different shades of darkish brown and black and blonde and ship them a bunch of images. It was simply enjoyable to determine, like who’s Kate at 18, at 22 and at 42. Our first couple of days on set had been like enjoying gown up.

How did “Firefly Lane” come to you?

Katie and I’ve mutual buddy, Dulé Hill. He known as me and he was like, “My good buddy, Katherine Heigl is coming to Vancouver, your hometown to shoot a new Netflix collection, ‘Firefly Lane.’ Can I move in your quantity and perhaps you might chat together with her about colleges and youngsters and neighborhoods to reside in and stuff?” We chatted on the telephone, we completely hit it off and then about a month later, I obtained this script in my inbox. I couldn’t cease studying it. I used to be like, “Oh, that is so good.” The character is so enjoyable, I really like the story and I really like that it was a present about two girls and I instantly simply wished to be a a part of it. I used to be like, “Sure, please. Let’s go strive wigs on instantly.”

Did Katherine Heigl suggest you for it?

I don’t know who introduced up the thought, whether or not it was her or another person. But it surely was cool that we instantly already knew that we obtained alongside so nicely. Then we met for the primary time in individual on the solid dinner. Our first two days of working collectively had been these ridiculous, enjoyable days of enjoying gown up and then it simply type of grew from there. We had been capturing lengthy days, we might hike the canines on the weekends then she would have everybody over for wine and cheese nights. Then I had everybody over to my home for a social gathering and her husband, (musician) Josh Kelley, introduced his guitar and it simply advanced into everybody dancing in my yard to Josh’s music for the night time.

What about a “Scrubs” reunion? When can we see a reboot?

I’d be into it. I’d like to do it. We’ve talked about. I believe everyone’s lives is so loopy, however all of us discuss how cool it’d be to do one thing just like the “Psych” solid. [A “Psych” TV-movie was released four years after the show went off the air.] I believe it’d be a lot enjoyable to do one thing like that.

You possibly can hearken to the complete interview with Chalke above. It’s also possible to discover “Only for Selection” at Apple Podcasts or whereever you hearken to your favourite podcasts.