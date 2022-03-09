Firefox 98 arrives: the browser changes its way of managing downloads for the first time

the launch of Mozilla Firefox 98 It is scheduled for March 8, 2022, so soon all users will be able to start updating directly from the browser or from the official website. If at the time of reading this note the latest packages have not yet been released, you can always download them from Mozilla’s FTP servers, whether you use Windows, Linux or macOS.

The main novelty in this version has to do with the downloads made by the user from the browser, since for the first time in memory, Firefox has changed the flow when downloading any file from the web.





Firefox will no longer ask what to do with files



Download behavior before Firefox 98: always ask

Those of us who have used Firefox know that every time we download a new type of file from this browser, we will see a pop-up window asking what Firefox should do with it. To save the file on the disk you have to check the corresponding box, and if you do not want repeat this process for each file of the same typeyou can mark it to be done automatically from now on.

This is something that has to be repeated every time we download a file with a different extension. Now with Firefox 98, the default behavior is to start downloading all files automaticallyas most other browsers do.

All the ways Firefox changes its download management:



Now the download is automatic and the download panel is briefly displayed next to the icon in the toolbar

The download panel is automatically displayed by default

Downloads can be opened while they are still downloading. In that case, they are executed immediately after the download is complete.

File downloads are no longer placed in the system temp folder.

The download menu displays the following options: always open similar files, show in folder, go to download page, copy download link, delete, remove from history, and clear preview pane.



Download settings by file type in Firefox 98

If you are someone who prefer that Firefox always ask before downloading something to your computeryou can simply turn this option back on to make it the default behavior.