Firefox against everyone: the world of browsers is conquered by Chromium

Chrome imperially dominates the browser market. According to the latest data from Statcounter, it maintains a 64.06% share (desktop + mobile), while Safari has a 19.22% that drops to 9.81% if we only have a desktop because it is already known, the iPhone is a lot of iPhone.

The rest of the contenders hardly count in that particular market share ranking, but they remain brave in the fight. There are Microsoft Edge, Opera, Vivaldi, Brave, and of course Firefox. Except for the latter, in Windows all browsers are actually sides of the same coin. They are all based on Chromium, and Mozilla’s browser swims against the current.

A somewhat depressing situation

It is something that we have been seeing for a long time. The last big resignation was signed by Microsoft Edge, which after a brave but very discreet start had to surrender to the evidence and it reinvented itself, but this time based on Chromium.

That certainly worked out well for Microsoft, which has garnered rave reviews and a more than decent popularity for your browser even if you try to force its use in highly debatable ways.

Others had done it before, and in the end we have a situation in which the alternatives to Chrome are not especially different alternatives, mainly because they share a common engine, which is the Open Source Chromium browser.

It is true that from that base each development has its strengths (and weaknesses), but the truth is that when using Chromium they get rid of doing very heavy work: Creating a really solvent rendering engine is a very complex task, and it is no less difficult to discuss web standards and if they are adequate and if you decide to implement them (and how).

Browser Chromium-based? ¿Open Source? Market share (desktop + mobile) Chrome Yes No 64,04% Chromium Yes Yes – Microsoft Edge Yes No 4,19% Brave Yes Yes – Vivaldi Yes No – Opera Yes No 2,34% Safari No No 19,22% Firefox No Yes 3,9%

As the programmer Bozhidar Batsov said, who was precisely bringing us this reflection recently, the situation is somewhat depressing. There are only two major Open Source projects, and one is controlled by a Google that has been making a move for some time to become a comfortable and wonderful platform but with a certainly disturbing side.

For Bats Firefox “it’s the only alternative to Chrome’s full hegemony“, above all for being totally Open Source, for developing its own rendering engine, called Gecko, and for its track record in defending and protecting users, although it is not free to give us bad and worrying news.

The truth is that Firefox has been alone against the world for a long time, and it does not stop trying to convince more and more users that it is a valid option. At the end of 2017 they gave an important turn of the screw with Firefox Quantum (its version 57), which improved the performance of its rendering engine and its JavaScript engine and tried to improve its memory consumption, one of the usual complaints of this browser (and others).

Since then, its evolution has been constant and there have been relevant design changes – such as the one that occurred this summer – and with its lights and shadows, which always exist, Firefox has demonstrated its intention to offer a valid alternative in this market .



W3C data on global browser share, November 2021.

The reality is that all those efforts do not seem to be helping much, and although there are many statistics of services such as Statcounter or NetApplications, one of the ones that have been collecting that data the longest is W3Counter, which shows how In July 2010 Firefox had a share of 34.1%, but today it has dropped to 3.2%. Terrible (at least, for Mozilla).

The truth is that others are not doing much better, and it does not work that of using Mozilla’s argument to protect our privacy. Other Chromium-based browsers focus even more on that —The best example is the stupendous Brave—, and Firefox users are becoming more and more encircled by those who take advantage of Chromium-based browsers, with Chrome clearly in the lead.

The situation is certainly worrying, especially because Chromium, which is certainly an Open Source project, has a problem: it is increasingly Google and less “open”, especially since the decisions about the direction that this development takes they are increasingly in the hands of Google, but also from other large companies such as Microsoft, Samsung, Intel or ARM.

The problem is obvious: we are running out of alternatives and the situation is closer than ever to a duopoly that has Chrome and Safari as the main protagonists, but which is almost a monopoly if we exclude Apple computers and mobile devices. “Firefox is our only real alternative“Batsov concluded.” Remember that the next time you decide that you don’t care that Chrome is slowly eating the web. “