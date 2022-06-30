Firefox launches its version 102 to prevent Facebook and others from tracking what we do in third-party URLs: this is how you can activate it

Mozilla Firefox 102 has come with a new privacy feature that removes parameters from URLs that are used to track the user on the web. This is the new “Query Parameter Stripping” function that automatically removes multiple query parameters used for tracking URLs when they are opened, either by clicking on a link or simply pasting the URL into the address bar.

It must be remembered that many companies such as Facebook, Marketo, Goteo or HubSpot, use custom URL query parameters that can track clicks on links. For example, Facebook adds an fbclid query parameter to outgoing links to track clicks.

With the novelty presented by Mozilla, if we activate the “Query Parameter Stripping” function The browser will remove the following tracking parameters from URLs when you click on links or paste a URL into the address bar.

Firefox Multiple Picture-in-Picture

How to activate this new feature





The new feature to strip query parameters is part of Firefox’s enhanced tracking protection. To activate it, after downloading version 102 of Firefox, you have to go to the Firefox Settings menu and click on “privacy and security”. There you have to change from “Standard Tracking Protection” to “Strict”, as you can see in the previous photo.

To enable the function also in Private Mode, you must write about:config in the address bar and press enter (if it asks you if you really want to access that option, accept. Then, in the search bar that appears, include the word strip and then select the option ‘privacy.query_stripping.enabled.pbmode’ and change it to ‘true“, as you can see in the following screenshot.





However, if after activating this function you discover that there are pages that do not work correctly, you need to set it back to Standard (ie disable this feature). Because setting Enhanced Tracking Protection to Strict might cause problems when using certain sites.

Other news in Firefox 102

With the version presented yesterday, now you can disable the automatic opening of the panel of downloads every time a new download starts.

Also, a bug has been fixed: when using a screen reader in windowsfor people who are blind or have very limited vision, this technology reads what appears on the screen aloud, and users can adapt it to their needs (now, on the Mozilla platform, without errors).

Firefox 102 is the new Extended Support Release (ESR). Firefox 91 ESR will end support on September 20, 2022.