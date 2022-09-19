Firefox Relay will also allow us to create temporary phone numbers to protect our privacy, as it already does with emails

Two years ago, we echoed the launch of Firefox Relay, a Mozilla service that It made it easier for us (upon payment of €0.99 per month) to create multiple temporary e-mail addressess, by way of pseudonyms, to avoid having to register with our real email address and thus protect us from spam and lack of privacy.





Then, earlier this year, Mozilla announced the release of the Firefox Relay extension for competing browsers (Google Chrome and compatible) and an increase in the space limit in ‘pseudonymous’ accounts from 150 KB to 10 MB. But apart from that, there has been little news regarding this useful service… until now.

Like Mozilla VPN, Firefox Relay would also become a paid service integrated into Mozilla Firefox

After the email, the phone number

And it is that, when registering in online services, there are many that, in addition to an e-mail address, require us to provide a telephone number, most of the time to enable us to receive some login code/pin. For practical purposes, this is a problem of spam and privacy as significant as the demands of our e-mail.

And, for this reason, Mozilla has made it known (through an update of its GitHub repository) that it takes note and that it intends to extend the functionality of its Firefox Relay, offering the option to also create temporary phone numbers both to make and receive calls and to exchange text messagesor merely to record a valid phone number when registering.

The details of how they will implement a function like this are not yet clear, apart from the fact that an automatic redirection of messages and calls will be established… but everything indicates that the when is clear (next October, starting with the USA). USA and Canada), as well as how much: the subscription would go from €0.99 per month to €1.99, or €11.88 per year; in such a way that, in case of betting on the annual disbursement, our monthly consumption would continue to be 0.99 dollars per month.



Source: Mozilla.

Aside from that, Mozilla’s plans seem to go through natively integrate Firefox Relay into the Firefox browser (just like its other great paid service, Mozilla VPN), to encourage its use and make it easier for its users to access its features without having to worry about installing any extra extensions.