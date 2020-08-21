Firelight Media Sets Documentary Development Grant Recipients

Firelight Media, headed by veteran documentarian Stanley Nelson, has set the inaugural record of grant recipients for 2 packages designed to assist develop documentary movie tasks.

Earlier this yr Nelson launched the William Greaves Fund to assist mid-career filmmakers get a carry towards producing their second movie undertaking. As Nelson informed Selection‘s “Strictly Enterprise” podcast in March, he is aware of how arduous it may be to get happening a brand new undertaking after pouring every thing into a primary labor of affection.

“In our work throughout the Documentary Lab over the past decade, we’ve seen too many gifted filmmakers of colour go away the sphere as a result of they can’t get correct help to make their subsequent undertaking. The William Greaves Fund is Firelight’s response to this persistent drawback,” stated Loira Limbal, Firelight’s senior VP of packages. “We’ve additionally constantly seen filmmakers of colour wrestle to get the assets they should get their movies out in entrance of the specified audiences on their very own phrases, which the Influence Marketing campaign Fund intends to deal with. Storytellers making movies which have potential to shift public narratives want help to make that occur.”

The Greaves Fund will award 9 grants of as much as $25,000 to fund growth, sizzle reels and different presentation supplies. The recipients had been chosen from the U.S. in addition to Mexico, Puerto Rico and Brazil. This system plans to broaden to extra worldwide territories subsequent yr.

New York-based Firelight additionally has established an Influence Fund designed to assist filmmakers with campaigns and instruments to enlarge the attain of documentaries which might be “socially related, deal with or interact underrepresented points or communities and are accountable to the impacted communities their movies characterize.” Six tasks obtained grants of $25,000 apiece.

The funds will assist filmmakers set up grassroots outreach in communities affected by the problems explored of their movies, in addition to to have interaction social media instruments to unfold the phrase about new releases.

Firelight stated funding for each packages got here partly from New York-based philanthropic orgs Perspective Fund and Andrus Household Fund.

Right here’s a full record of the inaugural recipients:

William Greaves Fund:

Julianna Brannum (U.S.)

Byron Harm (U.S.)

Everlane Moraes (Brazil)

Gisela Rosario Ramos (Puerto Rico)

Medhin Tewolde Serrano (Mexico)

Angela Tucker (U.S.)

Vanuzia Bonfim Vieira (Brazil)

Yvonne Welbon (U.S.)

Malika Zouhali-Worrall (U.S.)

Influence Marketing campaign Fund:

LANDFALL by Cecilia Aldarondo

By means of shard-like glimpses of on a regular basis life in post-Hurricane María Puerto Rico, LANDFALL examines a ruined world on the brink of transformation, spinning a cautionary story for our instances.

WARRIOR WOMEN by Christina King and Elizabeth A. Citadel

WARRIOR WOMEN co-directed by Christina D. King and Elizabeth (Beth) A. Citadel is the story of moms and daughters combating for Native rights within the American Indian Motion of the 1970s. The movie unveils not solely a feminine perspective of historical past, but in addition examines the affect political struggles have on the youngsters who bear witness.

CODED BIAS by Shalini Kantayya

CODED BIAS explores the fallout of MIT Media Lab researcher Pleasure Buolamwini’s startling discovery that facial recognition doesn’t see dark-skinned faces and girls precisely, and her journey to push for the first-ever laws within the U.S. to manipulate in opposition to bias within the algorithms that affect us all.

UNAPOLOGETIC by Ashley O’Shay

After two Black Chicagoans are killed, millennial organizers problem an administration complicit in state violence in opposition to its residents. Informed by means of the lens of Janaé and Bella, two fierce abolitionist leaders, UNAPOLOGETIC is a deep look into the Motion for Black Lives, from the police homicide of Rekia Boyd to the election of Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

DUTY FREE by Sian-Pierre Regis

After a 75 year-old immigrant mom will get fired from her job as a resort housekeeper, her son takes her on a bucket-list journey to reclaim her life. As she struggles to seek out work, he paperwork a journey that uncovers the betrayals plaguing her previous and the financial insecurity shaping not solely her future, however that of a whole era.

THE FIRST RAINBOW COALITION by Ray Santisteban

Shaped in 1969, Chicago’s unique Rainbow Coalition labored to unite African People, Southern Whites and Latinos to collectively confront police brutality and substandard housing in one of the crucial segregated cities in America. What started as a drive to attain a voice for poor communities, rapidly grew to become a formidable political motion whose legacy will be seen in grassroots actions right now.

(Pictured: “The First Rainbow Coalition”)